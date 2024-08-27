Airtel Extends Wi-Fi Coverage to 3 Million More Households in Andhra Pradesh

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has expanded its Home Wi-Fi service across all the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. This expansion will enable it to cover an additional 3 million new households in the state.



With Airtel Wi-Fi, a customer not only gets high-speed, reliable wireless internet service but a whole host of other benefits, including access to unlimited streaming, 22+ OTT services and over 350+ TV channels. Customers can book Airtel Wi-Fi by placing an order using the Airtel Thanks App or by calling 8130181301.

Shivan Bhargava – CEO of Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,said, “I am happy to announce that Airtel Wi-Fi has now reached every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh.With Airtel Wi-Fi, customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options, including access to 22+ OTTs, 350+ television channels and a reliable high-speed wireless Wi-Fi service at an affordable tariff starting at Rs. 699 a month. We hope customers make the most of this and enjoy endless entertainment.”

Plans Details:

Tariff Speed Benefits Other Benefits ₹699 Up to 40 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more ₹899 Up to 100 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more ₹1099 Up to 200 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more ₹1599 Up to 300 Mbps 350+ TV channels (HD included) Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more

Customers in Andhra Pradesh can enjoy unlimited access to some of the leading Telugu OTT platforms, including AHA, SUN NXT and top channels like Star Maa, Zee Telugu, Gemini, and ETV, among others.

About Bharti Airtel Limited:

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally, and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details, visit www.airtel.com