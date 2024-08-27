Live
- Kanyaka Now Streaming on Bcineet OTT for ₹49
- Supreme Court to examine PIL seeking implementation of Braille Integration System in currency notes
- MUDA case: Karnataka Dy CM gives ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ call to press Guv for action in pending cases
- Yogi Adityanath Remark About 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Sparks Controversy
- West Bengal Government Urges Public To Ignore BJP's 12-Hour Strike
- Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Ravindra Jadeja Released from Duleep Trophy Squads
- Fadnavis: Navy Oversaw Collapsed Shivaji Statue, Larger Replacement Planned
- Over 7800 Working Professionals Awarded Degrees in BITS Pilani WILP’s Hybrid Convocation Using Metaverse
- BJP’s Kiran Choudhry elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed from Haryana
- Menopausal women face adverse changes in heart health: Study
Just In
Airtel Extends Wi-Fi Coverage to 3 Million More Households in Andhra Pradesh
- Expands Home Wi-Fi service across all 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh
- Offers a whole host of leading Telugu OTTs and TV channels, including Aha, SunNXT, Star Maa, Zee Telugu, Gemini, ETV
Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications services providers, today, announced that it has expanded its Home Wi-Fi service across all the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. This expansion will enable it to cover an additional 3 million new households in the state.
With Airtel Wi-Fi, a customer not only gets high-speed, reliable wireless internet service but a whole host of other benefits, including access to unlimited streaming, 22+ OTT services and over 350+ TV channels. Customers can book Airtel Wi-Fi by placing an order using the Airtel Thanks App or by calling 8130181301.
Shivan Bhargava – CEO of Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,said, “I am happy to announce that Airtel Wi-Fi has now reached every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh.With Airtel Wi-Fi, customers can unlock a wide range of entertainment options, including access to 22+ OTTs, 350+ television channels and a reliable high-speed wireless Wi-Fi service at an affordable tariff starting at Rs. 699 a month. We hope customers make the most of this and enjoy endless entertainment.”
Plans Details:
Tariff
Speed
Benefits
Other Benefits
₹699
Up to 40 Mbps
350+ TV channels (HD included)
Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more
₹899
Up to 100 Mbps
350+ TV channels (HD included)
Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more
₹1099
Up to 200 Mbps
350+ TV channels (HD included)
Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more
₹1599
Up to 300 Mbps
350+ TV channels (HD included)
Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, 20+ OTTs & much more
Customers in Andhra Pradesh can enjoy unlimited access to some of the leading Telugu OTT platforms, including AHA, SUN NXT and top channels like Star Maa, Zee Telugu, Gemini, and ETV, among others.
About Bharti Airtel Limited:
Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally, and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India’s largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second-largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/4.5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details, visit www.airtel.com