Airtel to Hike Mobile Tariff Rates From July 3; Postpaid and Prepaid Plans Details

Starting July 3, Bharti Airtel will implement new mobile tariffs, as announced by the company. This change aims to maintain an Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) above Rs 300, ensuring the company remains financially robust while enabling continued investment in advanced network technologies and spectrum. Despite the hike, Airtel has ensured a minimal increase, less than 70 paise per day, especially for entry-level plans to avoid overburdening budget-conscious customers. Similarly, Reliance Jio will also raise the prices of its prepaid and postpaid plans from July 3.



Airtel's revised tariff plans - Here are the details of the new prepaid and postpaid plans:

Prepaid Plans

- Rs 199 Plan: Previously Rs 179, now Rs 199, includes 2GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 509 Plan: Previously Rs 455, now Rs 509, offers 6GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

- Rs 1999 Plan: Previously Rs 1799, now Rs 1999, includes 24GB of data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

- Rs 299 Plan: Previously Rs 265, now Rs 299, offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 349 Plan: Previously Rs 299, now Rs 349, includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 409 Plan: Previously Rs 359, now Rs 409, offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 449 Plan: Previously Rs 399, now Rs 449, includes 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

- Rs 579 Plan: Previously Rs 479, now Rs 579, offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 56 days.

- Rs 649 Plan: Previously Rs 549, now Rs 649, includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS daily for 56 days.

- Rs 859 Plan: Previously Rs 719, now Rs 859, offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

- Rs 979 Plan: Previously Rs 839, now Rs 979, includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

- Rs 3599 Plan: Previously Rs 2999, now Rs 3599, offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day for 365 days.

Data Add-On Plans



- Rs 22 Plan: Previously Rs 19, now Rs 22, includes 1GB of additional data for one day.



- Rs 33 Plan: Previously Rs 29, now Rs 33, offers 2GB of additional data for one day.

- Rs 77 Plan: Previously Rs 65, now Rs 77, includes 4GB of additional data for the validity of the base plan.

Postpaid Plans



- Rs 449 Plan: This plan offers 40GB of data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an Xstream Premium subscription.



- Rs 549 Plan: Includes 75GB of data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Xstream Premium, Disney+Hotstar for 12 months, and Amazon Prime for six months.

- Rs 699 Plan: This plan is for families and includes 105GB of data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Xstream Premium, Disney+Hotstar for 12 months, Amazon Prime for six months, and Wynk Premium for two connections.

- Rs 999 Plan: This plan is for larger families and offers 190GB of data with rollover, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Xstream Premium, Disney+Hotstar for 12 months, and Amazon Prime for 4 connections.

These revised tariffs will apply to all circles, including Bharti Hexacom Ltd. The updated pricing will be available on Airtel's official website starting July 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to balance customer affordability with the need to enhance and sustain business profitability and technological improvements.





