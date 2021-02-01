Amazon Announces Mega Salary Days Sale: Check Offers

On Monday, Amazon India announced Mega Salary Days sale on its platform. This sale started on February 1 and will continue until February 3. During this sale, the electronic retailer is offering exciting deals and discounts on the purchase of large and small appliances, televisions, furniture and appliances, among other things.

Amazon says that during its ongoing sale, customers can expect more savings on high-value products from major brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more; appliances from IFB, Godrej and others, headphones from BoAt, Sony, JBL and more. They can also take advantage of affordable financing options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Amazon India also offers customers using Bank of Baroda credit cards and EMI credit cards an instant discount of up to 10% on a minimum transaction of ₹ 7,500. Apart from this, customers using credit cards and credit card EMI options can get a maximum discount of up to ₹ 1,250 and ₹ 1,500 respectively.

Check out these top offers:

1) Televisions: the company offers up to a 30% discount on televisions. Also provides additional trade-in offers and no-cost EMI option on TV purchases during the ongoing sale. On top of that, Amazon offers smart TVs starting at ₹ 10,990.

2) Electronic Appliances: Electronic retailer offers up to 40% discount on microwaves, up to 35% discount on washing machines and refrigerators starting at ₹ 6,490.

3) Headphones: e-retailer offers up to 50% discount on headphones from BoAt, Sony, JBL and others. Amazon also provides a free EMI option for up to 9 months on the purchase of premium headphones.

4) Speakers: Amazon India also offers up to 50% discount on speakers from top brands. Offers up to 9 months of free EMI option when purchasing speakers from companies like Bose, Sony, and Harman Kardon.

5) Home Appliances: Amazon India offers up to 50% discount on home appliances such as water purifiers, shredders and fans. The company offers water purifiers starting at ₹ 2,399.

6) Others: Amazon offers up to 12 months of free EMI option on DSLRs, mirrorless and point-and-shoot cameras starting at ₹ 27,990.