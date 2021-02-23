Amazon deploys 100 Mahindra EVs in India

New Delhi: Amazon India on Tuesday said it has deployed nearly 100 Mahindra Treo Zor three-wheelers in seven cities in the country as part of its broader goal.

The Mahindra Treo Zor vehicles have been deployed in seven cities so far, including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow.

In 2020, Amazon India had announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025 in India.

These EVs are in addition to the global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in the delivery fleet by 2030 announced in the Climate Pledge signed by Amazon.

"The partnership between Amazon India and Mahindra Electric is a welcome step, which reaffirms India's significant progress in the e-mobility industry and highlights the role of auto makers and e-commerce companies to achieve our environmental sustainability goals," said Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

"We are confident that the government's efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps taken towards setting up of infrastructure backed by policy measures will help more companies adopt e-mobility," he added.

The Mahindra Treo Zor was launched in October 2020 and provides an advanced Lithium-ion Battery and ease of charging, making it easy for delivery partners to charge the vehicles in various locations.

"The expansion of our Electric Vehicle fleet to 10,000 vehicles by 2025 is an integral milestone in our journey to become a sustainability leader in the industry. We continue to work with several OEMs to build a fleet of 'Made in India' electric vehicles," said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon said.

Mahindra Treo Zor has been designed and developed in India and offers best-in-industry performance and the longest-in-industry wheelbase offers a very safe and stable ride

"We are proud to partner with Amazon in deploying Mahindra Treo Zor EV in their delivery partners' fleet. We believe, this will redefine India's logistics and last-mile delivery needs and at the same time help Mahindra and Amazon to achieve our sustainability goals," said Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Treo Zor offers a unique customer value proposition with best-in-industry power of 8 kW, and highest-in-class payload of 550 kg.