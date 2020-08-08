Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get Best Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, Smart TVs and more

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Just yesterday Amazon India wrapped up its two-day Prime Day sale. Now Amazon has announced its freedom sale from August 8 to 11. The 'Freedom Sale' offers deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs. Notably, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which is going on currently will last till August 10.

Amazon partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 to the customeRs. There are also no-cost EMI options on many credit cards, debit cards even from Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.

Check the list of deals during the freedom sale, especially in the electronics and tech departments:

Personal Computers, Wearables & Memory Devices

Laptops - Up to 30% off

Printers - Up to 50% off

Gaming Accessories - Up to 40% off

Hard Drive - Up to 50% off

Pen Drives and Memory Cards - Up to 70% off

Fitness Trackers - Starting from Rs 999

Smartwatches - Up to 60% off

Monitors - Up to 60% off

Desktops - Up to Rs 4,000 off

Tablets - Up to 45% off

Smartphones & Accessories

- Mobiles from top brands offer up to 40% off

The exciting exchange offers up to RS 13,500; No cost EMI starting Rs 1,665 per month

- Watch out for best deals and offers on Samsung M31s, OnePlus Nord and Redmi Note, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo

- Up to RS 4,000 off on OnePlus, Up to RS 5,000 off on Xiaomi

- Apple offers up to RS 10,000 off with unbelievable offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus

- Mobile Accessories starting from RS 99, up to 70% off on Power banks, Bluetooth & wired earphones

- Up to 70% off on headphones, up to 70% off on cameras accessories, camera devices starting Rs 2,416 per month, up to 60% off on Speakers & Home audio

Home Electronic Appliances

Air conditioners - Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting Rs 1419/month

Refrigerators - Up to 40%, NCEMI starting Rs 849/month

Washing machines - starting RS 6,399, NCEMI starting Rs 769/month

Microwaves - Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting Rs 459/month

Chimneys from Elica, Faber, and Kaff - Up to 60% off

Smart Televisions

Up to 60% off on Television; No Cost EMI starting from Rs 799/month

LED TVs starting from RS 5555

Smart TVs - Up to 60% off and starting from 7999

Premium TVs from TCL and Sony - Up to 50% off

Amazon Devices

Echo Dot - Flat 33% off

Echo Plus - Flat RS 6500 off

Echo Smart Displays - Min. 30% off

Kindle E-readers - Up to RS 3000 off

Books, Video games & Software

Fiction & Non Fiction Books - Up to 50% off

Text Books, School Books & Exam preparation books - Up to 50% off

e-learning courses, antivirus & office softwares - Up to 65% off

Video games & accessories - Up to 50% off