Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Get Best Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, Smart TVs and more
Amazon Freedom Sale 2020: Just yesterday Amazon India wrapped up its two-day Prime Day sale. Now Amazon has announced its freedom sale from August 8 to 11. The 'Freedom Sale' offers deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, smart TVs. Notably, Flipkart Big Saving Days sale which is going on currently will last till August 10.
Amazon partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,500 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000 to the customeRs. There are also no-cost EMI options on many credit cards, debit cards even from Bajaj Finserv & Amazon Pay Later.
Check the list of deals during the freedom sale, especially in the electronics and tech departments:
Personal Computers, Wearables & Memory Devices
Laptops - Up to 30% off
Printers - Up to 50% off
Gaming Accessories - Up to 40% off
Hard Drive - Up to 50% off
Pen Drives and Memory Cards - Up to 70% off
Fitness Trackers - Starting from Rs 999
Smartwatches - Up to 60% off
Monitors - Up to 60% off
Desktops - Up to Rs 4,000 off
Tablets - Up to 45% off
Smartphones & Accessories
- Mobiles from top brands offer up to 40% off
The exciting exchange offers up to RS 13,500; No cost EMI starting Rs 1,665 per month
- Watch out for best deals and offers on Samsung M31s, OnePlus Nord and Redmi Note, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, OPPO and Vivo
- Up to RS 4,000 off on OnePlus, Up to RS 5,000 off on Xiaomi
- Apple offers up to RS 10,000 off with unbelievable offers on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 Plus
- Mobile Accessories starting from RS 99, up to 70% off on Power banks, Bluetooth & wired earphones
- Up to 70% off on headphones, up to 70% off on cameras accessories, camera devices starting Rs 2,416 per month, up to 60% off on Speakers & Home audio
Home Electronic Appliances
Air conditioners - Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting Rs 1419/month
Refrigerators - Up to 40%, NCEMI starting Rs 849/month
Washing machines - starting RS 6,399, NCEMI starting Rs 769/month
Microwaves - Up to 45% off, NCEMI starting Rs 459/month
Chimneys from Elica, Faber, and Kaff - Up to 60% off
Smart Televisions
Up to 60% off on Television; No Cost EMI starting from Rs 799/month
LED TVs starting from RS 5555
Smart TVs - Up to 60% off and starting from 7999
Premium TVs from TCL and Sony - Up to 50% off
Amazon Devices
Echo Dot - Flat 33% off
Echo Plus - Flat RS 6500 off
Echo Smart Displays - Min. 30% off
Kindle E-readers - Up to RS 3000 off
Books, Video games & Software
Fiction & Non Fiction Books - Up to 50% off
Text Books, School Books & Exam preparation books - Up to 50% off
e-learning courses, antivirus & office softwares - Up to 65% off
Video games & accessories - Up to 50% off