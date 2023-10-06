Live
Just In
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Offers on Laptops, Echo smart speakers, Gadgets and more
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, customers can look forward to great value offers from brands such as Sony PlayStation 5, Televisions from Hisense, and LG Appliances, among others.
The biggest festive celebration in India, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, will start on October 8th, 2023, with 24-hour early access for Prime members. Celebrate the festive season with great deals, big savings, blockbuster entertainment, and over 5,000 new product launches across categories on Amazon.in. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, customers can look forward to great value offers from brands such as Samsung Smartphones and Appliances, Intel Laptops, Sony Playstation 5, Televisions from Hisense, and LG Appliances, among others.
Laptops, Gadgets & Gizmos
oUp to 40% off on Laptops starting as low as INR 17,990
oGet 12 months of No Cost EMI with additional exchange and bank offers coupled with an attractive price on a select laptop range, including:
o MacBook Air M1 Laptop for INR 62,990
o Dell 14 Intel Core i5 Laptop for INR 49,990
o ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel i7 Laptop for INR 58,990
o Nvidia RTX Powered Gaming Laptops from Acer starting from INR 47,990
o Premium Laptops from Samsung starting at INR 74,990
oUp to 80% off on Audio Products with wireless neckbands starting from INR 499
oGet the Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) at INR 19,990 and the Apple iPad Air (5th gen) at INR 44,999 with an additional INR 2,000 off
oSamsung Galaxy S7 FE at INR 32,999 with an additional INR 6,000 off; and Samsung Tab S8 at INR 45,999 with an additional INR 8,000 off – all additional discounts using SBI credit card
oUpgrade your camera gear with Up to INR 40,000 off on select premium cameras and improve your vlogging game with all-new gimbal stabilizers starting at INR 2,000 only
Toys & Video Games:
· Up to 80% off on most-loved toys and games
· Attractive prices on 30,000+ toys & games from top brands
· Gaming accessories starting INR 99 only
· Exciting offers on Sony PlayStation 5
Enjoy the year’s best deals on Echo smart speakers and Alexa smart home combos
· Up to 50% off on Echo smart speakers, smart displays, and Echo Buds
· Get the Echo Pop with up to 40% off at just INR 2,949
· Get the Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2023 release) at INR 4,449
Steal deals on Fire TV devices and Kindle e-readers
· Save big on the best-selling Fire TV Stick (with Alexa Voice Remote) - get it for just INR 2,199 (56% off)
· Flat 55% off on Fire TV Stick Lite. Get it for INR 1,799
· Get the Fire TV Stick 4K for just INR 3,199 to enjoy a 4K cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and HDR10+
· Fire TV Stick 4K Max at INR 3,499
· Up to 60% off on Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in