Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and more on discounts

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale has also been announced. The sales page is now available on Amazon and says the event will begin soon. But tipsters Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav have shared teaser images from the event, revealing that the Amazon sale will take place on October 10. The site suggests that the sale is in celebration of the Diwali festival, which is just two months away. Here are the details of the upcoming Amazon sale.



Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale: Up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and more



Amazon promises to offer up to 40 per cent discounts on phones and accessories. Up to 75 per cent will be off smartwatches, headphones, and more. Those who want to buy a laptop will get a discount of up to Rs 40,000 on various devices. Consumers will also see up to 60 per cent discounts on tablets. The details are yet to be revealed, but the teaser page has confirmed a few names of the phones that will be discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon's sales page claims that smartphones like the OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Nord 3, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and more will be available with "unbeatable deals." This means that you can expect good discounts on these devices. The Samsung Galaxy M14, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, iQOO Z7 and other popular phones will also be sold at a lower price on Amazon. Exact pricing details are under wraps, but the company is expected to reveal them soon.



Flipkart Big Saving Days sale starts soon; details here

The sale page of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale reveals that the smartphones will be available at the lowest price, including Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhones. The teaser page confirmed that the iPhone deals will be revealed on October 1. The Samsung and Realme phone deals will be available on October 3 and 6. Similarly, fans of Redmi phones will have to wait until October 7, with Oppo's offerings coming on October 8. Flipkart also plans to reveal Poco phone offers on October 8.

Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy F54, iPhone 13, Pixel 7a, Poco X5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Poco F5, Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo Reno 10, Motorola Edge 40, Motorola G54, Samsung Galaxy F13 and more.