Amazon Great Summer Sale: Buy OnePlus Pad For Less Than Rs 30,000

If you've been contemplating purchasing a tablet, now is the perfect opportunity to do so. Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus Pad at a price point of under Rs 30,000, complemented by attractive bank offers. With its impressive specifications, including an 11.6-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, and storage options of up to 12GB RAM and 256GB, the OnePlus Pad is a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts.



Here's how you can avail of this enticing deal:

The OnePlus Pad is currently listed at Rs 33,999 on Amazon. By applying a coupon available on the platform, you can instantly save Rs 2000 on your purchase. This discounted price is applicable for the variant with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, customers can avail of an additional discount of Rs 3000 by making the payment using an ICICI credit card.

OnePlus Pad:Key Specifications

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, featuring the Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz.

Equipped with 12GB of RAM and supports RAM expansion technology for enhanced performance.

Boasts an immersive 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ support, offering a stunning visual experience.

Comes with Dolby Atmos support for the speakers and Dolby Vision support for the display, ensuring a rich multimedia experience.

Features a sleek design with narrow bezels and soft curves, complemented by a 13-megapixel primary camera and LED flash.

Supports accessories like the OnePlus Stylo and magnetic keyboard (sold separately), enhancing versatility and productivity.

Packs a robust 9,500mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging technology for long-lasting usage.

Available in the attractive Halo green variant, adding a touch of style to your device.

While specific pricing details are yet to be confirmed, the OnePlus Pad is slated to be available for pre-order in April. With its impressive features and enticing offers, the OnePlus Pad promises to deliver a seamless and immersive user experience.