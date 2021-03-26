Amazon hosts the Great Foodie Festival in India

Amazon is known for offering massive sales on its platform in which it offers discounts on the purchase of various products, from electronics to home décor items. Today, the company announced the Great Foodie Fest.

The 10-day food festival will begin on March 26 and will continue until April 4. During the food festival, Bengaluru customers can enjoy deals and rebates on orders from popular restaurants and cloud kitchens all around them with one convenient door delivery.

Additionally, Bengaluru customers can participate in a neighbourhood food showdown where they can enter by placing orders during the ongoing food festival. The company says that customers have been divided into five teams in Bangalore based on their location: North Bengaluru Bingers, East Bengaluru Belters, Central Bengaluru Crunchers, West Bengaluru Munchers, and South Bengaluru Snackers. The neighbourhood team with the maximum number of orders at the end of the festival will win the match.

Amazon says showdown winners will get an additional 10% cashback, while Prime members will get a 15% cashback on every order they place over the next month.

Additionally, customers can also hear the stories behind a few of Bengaluru's most iconic dishes directly from the city's best chefs.

Amazon Food can be accessed in the Amazon app or by clicking the "Food" icon in the category bar, simply by searching for "Amazon Food" or selecting "Amazon Food" under "Shop by Category".