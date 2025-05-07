Amazon’s New AI Tool ‘Kiro’ Aims to Revolutionise Coding; Is AI Taking Over Human Coding?

Amazon is doubling down on its artificial intelligence ambitions with thedevelopment of a powerful new tool that could reshape the software developmentlandscape. According to an internal document obtained by Business Insider,Amazon Web Services (AWS) is currently working on an AI-driven coding assistantnamed Kiro, designed to generate code in real time using advanced AIagents.

Positioned as a major leap beyond Amazon’s current offering, Amazon Q,Kiro is being developed as both a web and desktop application. It is expectedto support not only Amazon’s in-house AI agents but also integrate third-partytools. Early documentation suggests the platform will include a suite ofcustomizable features, ranging from developer themes and extensions to access tomultiple knowledge bases.

What makes Kiro especially notable is its planned multi-modalinterface, enabling developers to interact through not just text butalso diagrams and contextual inputs. This approach could significantly enhancethe accuracy and usefulness of the AI-generated output. The tool is intended tohandle a wide range of tasks, including writing code, drafting technical designdocuments, detecting issues, and offering improvement suggestions.

“With Kiro, developers read less but understand more, code less but createmore,” according to the internal documentation. Though an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed, AWS had initially aimedfor a late June rollout. Whether that timeline still holds remains uncertain.While AWS hasn’t officially commented on Kiro, a company spokesperson told BusinessInsider, “AI agents are rapidly transforming the development experience,and we’re just getting started.”

The Bigger Picture: Is AITaking Over Human Coding?

Amazon’s move comes amid projections from Gartner, whichestimates that 90% of enterprise developers will be using AI codingassistants by 2028, a steep rise from just 14% in 2023. This dramaticshift raises pressing questions about the future role of human developers. AWS executive Matt Garman previously acknowledged this shift, stating that fewerpeople may need to write code directly as AI systems become morecapable. He emphasised the need to train existing staff towork effectively alongside these emerging technologies.

Lessons from the Past andFuture Potential

Amazon’s first AI assistant, Amazon Q, encountered criticism forhigh costs and performance issues compared to competitors like Microsoft’sGitHub Copilot. However, AWS says the tool is improving, with clients such asDeloitte and ADP reporting increased productivity.

If Kiro meets its internal vision, it could dramatically streamline commondevelopment tasks—such as setting up payment systems or building out routineapp features—making software creation faster and more accessible. As AI continues to reshape how code is written, one thing is clear:developers will need to evolve their roles, not just their tools.