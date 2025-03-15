Android’s Find My Device App Now Includes Location Sharing for People

Google has introduced a new feature in its Find My Device app, allowing users to see the locations of friends and family members who share their whereabouts. According to 9to5Google, this enhancement, which was announced in the Android March feature update, is now rolling out to more users.

A Unified Platform for Tracking People and Devices

Previously, users could track the location of friends and family through Google Maps. Now, the Find My Device app integrates this function, making it a centralized tool for locating both people and devices. This update also includes support for viewing the locations of iOS users who share their location via Google Maps.

New 'People' Tab for Easy Access

The updated Find My Device app introduces a new People tab, which displays a map showing contacts who have shared their locations. Users can also switch to another tab that lists people they are sharing their own location with. This section provides options to adjust the duration of location sharing.

An Interface Similar to Apple’s Find My App

With these changes, Google’s app now closely resembles Apple’s Find My app. The updated interface features a split-screen design, where the top section displays a map and the bottom section lists either devices or people, depending on the selected view.