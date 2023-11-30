  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Apple iOS 17 New NameDrop Feature; How it Works

Apple iOS 17 New NameDrop Feature; How it Works
x
Highlights

The iOS 17 Name Drop feature lets users to AirDrop contacts to each other by bringing their iPhones close together.

Apple announced the iOS 17 update for all eligible iPhones in September. The new iPhone update was introduced with several new features, including the NameDrop feature, which allowed users to share their contacts with each other by simply bringing their devices together. However, the feature created chaos in Pennsylvania and raised security concerns, forcing the police department to warn users about this iOS 17 feature. Learn if the iPhone's NameDrop feature is really worrying.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X