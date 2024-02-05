Apple iOS 17.4 Update: 10 Game-Changing Features Expected Soon

Apple is set to shake up the iPhone experience with the imminent release of iOS 17.4. This major software update brings many groundbreaking features, particularly impactful in the European market. Let's explore the anticipated changes that will reshape how users interact with their iPhones.

1. Sideloading Apps and Games:



iOS 17.4 introduces a paradigm shift by allowing third-party app stores in the European Union. Users can finally install apps from sources outside the official App Store, marking a departure from Apple's longstanding restrictions.

2. Third-Party Payment Gateways:



Exclusively for Europe, app developers gain the ability to integrate their payment gateways. This has the potential to lower subscription costs for services like Spotify and enables apps like Netflix to offer direct in-app subscriptions, reducing the burden of the 30% cut previously required.

3. Browsers with Third-Party Engines:



App makers can now develop web browsers without the constraints of WebKit. This policy change fosters the creation of entirely custom web browsers for iPhones, with Opera already working on an AI-powered browser.

4. Stolen Device Protection



iOS 17.4 enhances iPhone security with new rules for "stolen device protection." Biometric authentication, requiring both pin code and Face ID/Touch ID, becomes necessary to remove an Apple ID or factory reset the device.

5. Regional Identifier:



Apple introduces a regional identifier to curb misuse, automatically determining a user's specific region. This feature is expected to restrict certain functionalities to the European region.

6. New Emojis:



Enhancing expression, iOS 17.4 brings over 100 new emojis, including a phoenix, lime slice, mushroom, and broken chains, offering users additional ways to convey sentiments.

7. Podcasts with Auto-Generated Transcripts:



Catering to content creators, the update features auto-generated transcripts in the Apple Podcast app. Creators can also upload their transcripts, with Apple guaranteeing error-free auto-generated transcripts.

8. Stopwatch in Live Activities:



Exclusive to iPhones with Dynamic Island, iOS 17.4 introduces a stopwatch accessible via the live activity feature. This feature is available for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 series users.

9. Siri's Expanded Capabilities:



Siri becomes more intelligent with iOS 17.4, enabling the personal assistant to message in multiple languages through the Message with Siri service. Users can simultaneously send messages via iMessage using simple audio prompts in various languages.

10. Music App Makeover:



The music app undergoes a UI transformation, replacing the "Listen Now" button with a home button. Subscribers will be directed to a new menu with recommendations and recently played music.

As Apple unveils iOS 17.4, users can anticipate a revolutionary iPhone experience, with features designed to enhance flexibility, security, and overall user satisfaction. The update signifies a pivotal moment in Apple's ongoing commitment to innovation and user-centric design.

