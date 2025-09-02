Apple iOS 18.7 Update: Security Fixes for Older iPhones Coming Soon

Apple is releasing two iPhone updates soon. One is a big new version with cool features. The other is a smaller update to keep older phones safe.

What is iOS 18.7?

A small update for older iPhones. It fixes problems and keeps your phone safe. No new features.

Why does it exist?

Some people don’t want the big update yet. This update helps keep their phones safe while they wait.

How long will it last?

iPhone 11 and newer will need the big update later. Older phones will get security updates with iOS 18.7 for a while.

When will it come?

Around September 15 or 16.

Which should I pick?

Both keep your phone safe. Choose the big update for new features. Choose the small update if you want to wait.

How to update?

Go to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone.