Apple iPad Air M3 Launched in India: Price, Features, and Availability

Apple has introduced the iPad Air M3, powered by the latest M3 chip and supporting Apple Intelligence. The company claims that this model delivers nearly twice the speed of the M1 version and offers 3.5 times better performance than the A14 Bionic-powered iPad Air. Available in two sizes—11-inch and 13-inch—the new iPad Air promises enhanced multitasking and graphics capabilities.

iPad Air M3 Price in India and Availability

The pricing for the iPad Air M3 in India is as follows:

11-inch Wi-Fi model: Rs 59,900

11-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Rs 74,900

13-inch Wi-Fi model: Rs 79,900

13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model: Rs 94,900

Apple is offering special education pricing, with the 11-inch variant starting at Rs 54,900 and the 13-inch version at Rs 74,900 for students, parents, and educators.

Customers can pre-order the device starting today through Apple’s official website and Apple Store app. Retail availability, including Apple Stores and authorized resellers, begins on March 12. The iPad Air M3 will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

Magic Keyboard Pricing and Features

Apple is also launching the Magic Keyboard, compatible with both sizes of the iPad Air M3:

11-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 26,900 (Rs 24,900 for students and educators)

13-inch Magic Keyboard: Rs 29,900 (Rs 27,900 for students and educators)

The Magic Keyboard includes a larger trackpad, function keys for brightness and volume controls, and a magnetic attachment system with a Smart Connector for instant power and data connectivity.

iPad Air M3 Specifications and Performance

The M3 chip significantly enhances the iPad Air’s performance with:

8-core CPU: 35% faster multitasking than the M1 model.

9-core GPU: 40% improved graphics performance, supporting ray tracing and dynamic caching.

4x better performance in high-end graphics tasks, making gaming and rendering smoother.

With the addition of a USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard hinge, users can also benefit from pass-through charging for external accessories.

The iPad Air M3 is set to redefine performance and productivity for Apple users in India.