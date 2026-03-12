Apple iPhone Fold Could Bring iPad-Like Multitasking, Launch Expected in September

Apple is reportedly stepping into the foldable smartphone arena later this year with its first-ever iPhone Fold, a device that may blur the lines between iPhone and iPad. According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing new iOS features aimed at enhancing multitasking on the larger inner display, enabling users to make the most of the unfolded screen.

The iPhone Fold is expected to function like a regular iPhone when folded. The outer display, measuring around 5.5 inches, will retain the familiar iOS experience, complete with the app dock on the home screen. However, the real innovation lies in the unfolded inner display. Rumored to measure 7.8 inches, the larger screen could allow users to run two apps side-by-side, a multitasking feature previously limited to iPads.

In addition to split-screen functionality, Apple is said to be working on a sidebar to simplify switching between apps. Developers may also receive tools to adapt their current apps for the new interface, ensuring a seamless transition for users. These multitasking improvements are likely to arrive with the iOS 27 update, although Apple is not expected to preview them during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

On the hardware front, the iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, making it wider than other foldables like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. While the inner display offers more space for productivity, the compact outer screen ensures the device remains pocket-friendly. Both screens are likely to use AMOLED panels.

Interestingly, Apple may omit Face ID from the foldable device. Instead, the iPhone Fold is expected to rely on Touch ID integrated into the power button, with camera cutouts on both displays. The phone is also anticipated to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear and run on Apple’s unreleased A20 Pro chipset, which will power the iPhone 18 Pro models as well.

Price-wise, the iPhone Fold is set to be Apple’s priciest iPhone yet. Early reports indicate a US price of around $2,400 (approximately Rs 2,15,000), compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at Rs 1,74,999 in India. Despite the premium cost, the combination of foldable design, iPad-like multitasking, and cutting-edge hardware may attract enthusiasts and productivity-focused users alike.

If the rumors hold true, Apple’s foldable debut could redefine the company’s approach to multitasking and portable devices. The iPhone Fold is expected to launch in September 2026, offering a fresh alternative in the growing foldable smartphone market.

If you want, I can also create a catchy, SEO-friendly headline and meta description for online publication to boost click-throughs. It will make your news piece web-ready. Do you want me to do that?