Apple is Developing AI Smart Glasses and AirPods with Cameras; Launch is Still Years Away

Apple appears to be quietly working on some groundbreaking wearable technology — AI-powered smart glasses and upgraded AirPods equipped with infrared cameras. However, both devices are still a long way from becoming reality.

Reports have been swirling for some time about Apple’s ambitions in the smart glasses space. CEO Tim Cook is reportedly highly invested in the project, with insiders saying he “cares about nothing else,” putting full focus on creating revolutionary hardware that could outperform anything currently on the market. Buzz suggests that Apple’s smart glasses may come loaded with cameras and microphones to enhance functionality dramatically. Meanwhile, smarter AirPods with integrated infrared cameras are also said to be in development.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed that Apple is actively working on its smart glasses project, code-named N50. These glasses are designed to be a truly "Apple Intelligence" device, making full use of AI innovations.

Rather than offering full-blown augmented reality (AR) like bulky headsets, Apple’s vision for these glasses is more subtle. Gurman explains, “The product will analyse the surrounding environment and feed information to the wearer, though it will stop well short of true augmented reality.” Essentially, the glasses would use onboard cameras and sensors to scan the environment and feed real-time contextual data back to the user via AI systems.

Despite all the excitement, the project is facing hurdles. Gurman cautions that the glasses are “not close to being ready yet” and that a commercial launch is not expected anytime soon.

Apple’s Smart Glasses: Facing Technical and Design Challenges

Building lightweight, comfortable smart glasses that offer powerful AI-backed features is proving to be a significant challenge for Apple. Gurman previously noted that fully functioning AR glasses from Apple could be delayed by at least three to five years. This is mainly because finding the right balance between display quality, battery life, hardware power, and sleek design remains a "difficult formula" to crack.

AirPods with Cameras Also in the Works

Smart glasses aren't the only futuristic device Apple is betting on. According to Gurman, Apple is also working on a new generation of AirPods equipped with outward-facing infrared cameras. These cameras are not typical visual cameras but sensors similar to those used in the iPhone’s Face ID technology.

The main purpose of the cameras in the AirPods would be to collect spatial and environmental data. This data would then be used to enhance the user experience, offering improved spatial audio and possibly personalized interactions based on surroundings.

Even more exciting is the possibility of gesture-based controls. Thanks to the infrared sensors, users might be able to perform hand gestures to control music, answer calls, or even interact with augmented environments — all without touching their devices.

When Can We Expect These Devices?

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that AirPods with infrared cameras might enter mass production around 2026 or 2027, suggesting that, while promising, the technology is still a few years away from consumer hands.

While Apple is moving deliberately with these projects, the competition isn’t sitting still. Meta, for instance, launched its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in 2023 and has confirmed a launch in India soon. Developed with EssilorLuxottica, these glasses combine classic Ray-Ban style with Meta’s AI prowess, allowing users to capture photos, make calls, and get real-time translations hands-free — all for $299 in the U.S.

Clearly, Apple’s vision for the future is bold, but patience will be key as it works through the technological challenges.