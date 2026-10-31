Apple issues new service instructions over iPhone Duo screen cracks

Apple has issued instructions to its stores and authorised service centres after reports emerged of cracks appearing on the inner display of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The company has asked service teams to inspect devices and assess whether repairs or replacements are required, following its service guidelines.

The development comes as some early buyers continue to report problems with the foldable phone's inner screen. However, Apple has maintained that the issue involves only a small number of devices and that most iPhone Duo units are working normally.

According to a report by MacRumors the company shared the updated instructions through a memo sent to Apple Stores and authorised service providers this week. Apple had previously advised customers facing display problems to get in touch with AppleCare for assistance, with replacement options.

What is causing the iPhone Duo screen to crack?

Reports of display damage started emerging soon after the iPhone Duo reached customers. Some owners posted pictures showing cracks and bright lines on the inner screen, with several incidents appearing to involve the area around the central hinge.

One particularly concerning case involved an iPhone Duo owner in Australia. As reported by MacRumors, the user claimed that the inner display developed a crack after fewer than 20 openings. The device reportedly had no visible damage before the problem appeared.

Apple has not yet shared an official explanation for the issue. However, an early teardown conducted by repair website iFixit has raised questions about the phone's hinge design.

The repair team examined teardown footage, patents and CT scans to create a 3D model of the hinge. Its findings suggest that a central support bar inside the mechanism may not be retracting properly when the device is folded. If this happens, additional pressure could build up on a small section of the inner display, potentially leading to cracks.

It is important to note that this remains a possible explanation. Apple has not confirmed whether the hinge mechanism is responsible for the reported screen damage.

iPhone Duo repairs could be expensive

iFixit also highlighted the challenges involved in repairing the foldable phone's inner display. Although the website described the iPhone Duo as the most repairable foldable device it had taken apart, it gave the smartphone a provisional repairability score of 5 out of 10.

An out-of-warranty inner screen replacement could reportedly cost $999 in the US ( Rs 94,817) making repairs a very expensive option, for owners.

For now, Apple has not announced a recall. Introduced a separate public repair programme. Customers who are having display problems are advised to contact AppleCare or visit a service centre for an inspection.