Bernie Sanders Warns Big Tech Against AI Debt-Fuelled Spending

US Senator Bernie Sanders has spoken out to the technology companies in the world. He is concerned; about the amounts of money these companies are spending on artificial intelligence. US Senator Bernie Sanders is telling Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Oracle and Nvidia that they must not expect taxpayers to help Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Oracle and Nvidia if expensive AI projects fail to provide the returns that were expected.

The alert happens during a period when technology companies are spending amounts on artificial intelligence systems. This includes things, like data centres, powerful chips and computer facilities. As these costs go up people who invest money are beginning to feel worried. They are starting to wonder if these investments will bring profits enough.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sanders criticised the companies for taking on substantial debt to finance their AI ambitions.

"Companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Oracle & Nvidia have racked up $3 trillion in debt on a high-stakes gamble on AI. Big Tech Oligarchs: If your AI bet fails, don’t come begging to taxpayers. You won’t be bailed out - period. End of Discussion," wrote Sanders.

Big Tech spending raises investor concerns

Sanders' remarks come amid a difficult period for technology stocks. According to Reuters, more than $2 trillion in market value is set to disappear from the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 this month as investors reassess the financial risks associated with the AI boom.

The Nasdaq 100 has already declined more than 5.8% in October, reflecting growing concerns about the industry's spending plans. Companies such as Meta, Alphabet and Amazon have increased their capital expenditure forecasts as they compete to build stronger AI infrastructure.

The pressure on technology stocks became particularly evident after Alphabet recorded its biggest single-day percentage decline. Investors were concerned about slower growth in its search advertising business and increasing cash expenditure.

Meta also drew attention after announcing plans for a record $97.5 billion capital raise. The development raised questions about how much external funding technology companies might need to sustain their AI ambitions.

Microsoft offers some encouragement

Despite the concerns, there are signs that investments in AI are beginning to generate returns. Microsoft reported quarterly results indicating that commercial AI applications are contributing to revenue growth.

John Bilton, global head of strategic research for multi-asset solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management, offered a measured assessment of the situation.

"It may be that we've overestimated how strong the growth might be, but they're not going negative in aggregate," John Bilton told Reuters.

"We have an insatiable and growing demand for data," he added.

Investors are now looking towards Apple's upcoming quarterly results, followed by Nvidia's earnings in mid-November. Nvidia's outlook will be particularly important in determining whether demand for AI hardware remains strong despite growing concerns about technology companies' spending.