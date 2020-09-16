Apple One Subscription: Know the details; Basic plan costs Rs 195 per month

Apple One Apple's subscription services offer a simple plan that includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness +, and iCloud storage space.

Customers with Apple subscriptions will be recommended the right Apple One plan for them so they can sign up with one touch from any Apple device, beginning this fall.

The Individual plan on Apple One offers Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and comes with 50GB of iCloud storage for Rs 195 per month.

The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for ₹ 365 per month, and can be shared between six family members.

The Premier plan offers Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness + and 2 TB of iCloud storage and can be shared between six family members. However, the Premier plan is not available in India at this time given the limited availability of Apple News +, and it remains to be seen if Apple launches the service here.

In that case, the Indians could get a new plan that includes Apple Fitness + in the future. The Apple One Individual plan offers savings of more than Rs 177 per month, while the Family plan offers savings of more than Rs 200 monthly.

Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers don't already have. With Apple One, every month customers will receive only one invoice and at any time can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan.

Starting this fall, Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available in more than 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be accessible in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, where Apple News + is available, and Apple Fitness + will join later this year.