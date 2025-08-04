Apple Reportedly Developing AI-Powered Search Experience Similar to ChatGPT – Everything You Need to Know

Appleis looking to build a ChatGPT-like search experience by expanding the team responsible for Siri, Spotlight, and Safari on iPhone and iPad with dozens of job openings. Apple Intelligence rollout across devices is complete, the Cupertino-based tech giant has now plans to advance its AI development, and this includes the move to build a ChatGPT-like search experience.

As part of that, the company has dozens of job listings for several new positions within its “Answers, Knowledge, and Information” team.

The new job listings include roles like Staff Machine Learning Engineer in multiple locations across the US and China. It is to be noted that the new team is expected to improve the search response on Siri, Spotlight, Safari, and other iOS-based tools. In the nutshell, we can say that Apple has also joined the race to hire the top AI engineers to fast-track AI development.

A new Apple ChatGPT-like search experience in the works

“The App will be a simple, streamlined experience with Apple’s AI, available as an icon on the iPhone home screen,” Gurman was quoted saying in a recent article on Bloomberg. Gurman said, “A standalone app is currently under exploration, alongside new back-end infrastructure meant to power search capabilities in future versions of Siri, Spotlight and Safari.” This new AI search capability is currently being called “Anser engine.” This is said to analyze the web on the basis of user queries or general-knowledge questions.

Apple AI development race

Apple has been on its AI journey for some time, and Gurman has said that the company has hired AI talents from other companies in the past. However, it is still way behind the competition in terms of development. The company has already disappointed iPhone users by pushing the conversational Siri until iOS 27 at least.