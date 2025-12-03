Apple Set to Decline India’s Order on Mandatory Government App

Apple is reportedly pushing back against a new directive from the Indian government that would require smartphone makers to preinstall the state-backed Sanchar Saathi app on all new devices. According to a Reuters report, the company is expected to inform authorities that it cannot comply with such mandates due to privacy and security concerns — a policy it follows globally.

Industry sources told Reuters that while Apple will communicate its stance clearly, it does not plan to “take a public stand” or pursue legal action over the order. Currently, iPhones hold around nine percent of India’s smartphone market, trailing behind brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Samsung, all of which were issued the same directive.

The Sanchar Saathi app, short for “Communication Partner,” allows users to track and block lost or stolen phones using their IMEI number. Though the app is already available on both major app stores, the new mandate would make its presence mandatory. Manufacturers would need to preload it on new phones, push it to existing devices via software updates, and ensure that users cannot disable or remove it.

The government reportedly issued the order privately on November 28th. However, it has sparked concerns among industry insiders and digital rights advocates who fear the app could be misused for surveillance beyond its intended anti-theft function.

In contrast, India’s Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that “the app is completely optional. If you want to delete it, you can.” This statement contradicts the reported directive, which explicitly instructs manufacturers to prevent users from disabling Sanchar Saathi.

The situation continues to develop as companies await further clarification from the government.