Apple to bring an OLED display to its iPad Pro lineup

Apple is bringing the OLED display to the 2024 iPad Pro, and it's about time it did. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a prediction and production schedule for the iPad Pro for next year, suggesting that before Apple launches its long-rumoured OLED MacBooks, we could see the OLED screen on the iPad Pro itself. Kuo's prediction suggests that Apple will launch a new iPad Mini, the standard iPad, the iPad Air and the new iPad Pro models in 2024. You can expect the launch sometime "early" in the next year. But what catches our attention is the new iPad Pro that will have an OLED screen, a first in the history of Apple's iPad. The iPad Pro OLED will also come with the new Apple Silicon M3 chip. According to predictions, the iPad Pro will be launched in the second quarter of 2024.



Will OLED make that much difference



The iPad Pro has been a great series of tablets with great power and performance, but the screen has always felt sub-par. And now, with the rumoured combination of an OLED display and the new M3 chipset, you can expect one of the most potent iPad Pros we've seen yet. You can also expect the new OLED display technology and the new Apple Silicon chipset to pop the colours and help the battery last longer - a real improvement over older models. But with all the fancy new hardware and a major makeover, it'll also cost more than the older ones. However, the price increase may be worth this type of upgrade.

For context, Apple first introduced an OLED display with the first-generation Apple Watch on its devices. The 2017 iPhone X was the first iPhone to have an OLED display. Now, Apple is rumoured to also bring the OLED upgrade to MacBooks. As previously suggested, Kuo's timeline predicts that the OLED iPad Pro could launch before that.



In addition to the hero OLED iPad Pro 2024, Kuo also predicts that the entry-level 11th-generation iPad can be expected in the second half of 2024. That model may also launch alongside a new iPad Mini. Although Apple has been launching the iPad Mini in a more low-key manner for a couple of years, significant updates may qualify for a larger launch for the 2024 iPads. Additionally, reports suggest that with the launch of the base iPad 11th generation, Apple could discontinue the 9th generation iPad. This would also be the final step for Apple in transitioning the lighting port on iPads to move its entire line to USB-C.



In addition, Apple could launch the iPad Air in two sizes- 11 and 12.9 inches- in the first quarter of 2024. The iPad Air is expected to retain its LCD display but will likely be upgraded to Apple's new M3 chipsets.