Apple Watch Series 10: Display Design Rumors Spark Debate

Apple is gearing up to reveal its new lineup on September 9, during its much-anticipated “It’s Glowtime” event. While the iPhone 16 series is set to take centre stage, the spotlight also falls on the Apple Watch Series 10. Although no official details have been released yet, rumours suggest this watch will undergo a significant redesign—especially when it comes to the display. However, conflicting leaks have created a stir among tech enthusiasts about whether the display will be flat or curved.

Initial leaks from tipster @MajinBuOfficial suggested that the Apple Watch Series 10 would feature a flat display, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra. This rumour was fueled by leaked images of a screen protector, hinting that the next-generation watch would adopt this sleeker design. But not long after, the same source posted an update, claiming the display would maintain the more traditional curved shape, much like previous models.





The bezels of the new Apple Watch 10 will be further reduced compared to the Series 9.



The display will continue to be curved, It won't be flat like on the Apple Watch Ultra pic.twitter.com/TopSE4ZuDx — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 4, 2024





This back-and-forth has left many consumers needing clarification. Some speculate that the flat display might belong to a different model, possibly named the Apple Watch Series X, which could feature either a bulkier or sleeker profile compared to the standard Series 10.

Beyond the debate over the screen, other rumours are circulating about the watch’s specifications and features. The Series 10 is expected to come in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm, slightly larger than the current models, which are available in 41mm and 45mm. However, it will still fall short of the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s 49mm size. The new design may also feature thinner bezels and a more streamlined look.



Additionally, it’s been rumoured that the Apple Watch Series 10 will adopt a speaker design similar to that of the Apple Watch Ultra, which could improve sound quality. Materials-wise, the watch might replace stainless steel with titanium, offering a lighter yet more durable build. Titanium could also lead to more colour options, including gold, black, and starlight, alongside the original colours.



While these rumoured features have sparked excitement, it’s important to remember that nothing has been confirmed yet. The Apple Watch Series 10 might bring incremental updates or significant changes, but until Apple’s event on September 9, we won’t know for sure. As always, it’s best to take these leaks with a grain of salt and wait for the official announcement. Whether it’s a flat or curved display, one thing is sure: Apple’s next smartwatch will undoubtedly intrigue users with its new design and features.