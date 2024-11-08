Apple’s OLED MacBook Air Delayed Beyond 2027 Due to Cost Concerns

If you’ve been hoping for an OLED MacBook Air, it seems the wait could be longer than expected. A recent report from South Korean outlet The Elec indicates that Apple may have pushed back the release of an OLED MacBook Air until after 2027. The primary reason for this delay is cost: transitioning from LCD to OLED panels would increase production expenses, which could drive up the price of the MacBook Air, making it less affordable for customers. Apple reportedly feels that a pricier OLED MacBook Air may not attract enough additional buyers to justify the change.

Apple is actively pursuing cheaper OLED panels to manage production costs, as OLED displays are typically pricier than traditional LCDs. Since the MacBook Air is Apple’s top-selling laptop, raising its price could impact its sales volume. Additionally, The Elec notes that Apple currently has limited global sources for OLED panels, which further complicates this transition.

For now, Apple sources OLED displays for the iPad Pro from LG Display and Samsung Display. However, in 2026, when Apple is expected to debut an OLED MacBook Pro, it’s rumoured that Samsung Display may be Apple’s sole supplier for these panels.

In India, the MacBook Air M2 currently starts at ₹99,900. Introducing an OLED model could bring a substantial price increase, similar to the recent OLED iPad Pro, which now also starts at ₹99,900 in the country. This trend reflects the higher costs associated with OLED technology, which could make the MacBook Air less accessible for price-sensitive customers.

While an OLED MacBook Air is an exciting prospect, Apple’s current plans suggest that an OLED MacBook Pro will arrive first, likely in 2026, with a possible OLED MacBook Air release following later.