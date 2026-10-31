Bernie Sanders Warns Big Tech Over Massive AI Spending

US Senator Bernie Sanders has a blunt message for some of the biggest names in the technology industry: if their massive investments in artificial intelligence fail, they should not expect taxpayers to pick up the bill.

Companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Oracle and Nvidia have been pouring billions of dollars into AI infrastructure. From building data centres to buying advanced chips, these companies are spending heavily to stay ahead in the AI race. But the growing bills are beginning to worry investors, who want to know when all this spending will actually start paying off.

Sanders has also raised concerns about the growing debt linked to these investments. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the senator warned technology companies against seeking government assistance if their AI plans do not work out.

"Companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, SpaceX, Oracle & Nvidia have racked up $3 trillion in debt on a high-stakes gamble on AI. Big Tech Oligarchs: If your AI bet fails, don’t come begging to taxpayers. You won’t be bailed out - period. End of Discussion," wrote Sanders.

Big Tech faces a difficult month on Wall Street

Sanders' warning comes as technology stocks face a rough patch. According to a Reuters report, more than $2 trillion in market value is set to be wiped from the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 this month. Investors are increasingly questioning whether the huge amounts being spent on artificial intelligence will bring in enough money to justify the investments.

The Nasdaq 100 has already dropped more than 5.8% in October. The pressure has increased as major technology companies continue to raise their spending plans.

Meta, Google's parent company Alphabet and Amazon have all indicated that they will spend even more on AI infrastructure. However, investors are not simply looking at how much these companies are investing. They also want to see clear signs that the money is generating business growth.

Alphabet's shares took a particularly heavy hit on Thursday, recording the company's biggest single-day percentage decline. Concerns over slower growth in search advertising and rising cash spending added to the pressure.

Meta also caught investors' attention with plans for a record $97.5 billion capital raise. The move raised questions about whether technology companies will increasingly depend on outside funding to keep their AI ambitions going.

Investors want to see returns from AI

The concern is no longer limited to falling stock prices. Growing dependence on debt could also make these companies more vulnerable if borrowing costs remain high and AI revenue takes longer than expected to grow.

There have been some encouraging signs, though. Microsoft and SpaceX reported results that offered investors some reassurance that AI-related spending is beginning to produce returns.

John Bilton, global head of strategic research for multi-asset solutions at JPMorgan Asset Management, told Reuters: "It may be that we've overestimated how strong the growth might be, but they're not going negative in aggregate,"

"We have an insatiable and growing demand for data," he added.

The next big test for the technology sector is coming with Apple’s results next week followed by Nvidia’s earnings in mid‑November. Investors will look closely at Nvidia’s outlook because it could give a view of whether demand for AI chips is still strong even, with the recent market worries.