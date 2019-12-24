Best Gadgets 2019

When you don't mind spending money on gadgets, you should get the best. If you're ready to know the best gadgets of the year 2019, you've landed in the right place. To reduce the load of researching your superior-tech setup, we've gathered a list of the best gadgets available right now. The best of the best gadgets in 2019.

There is only one entry for every category, and this will only be updated at the end of the calendar year. This list will let you know about the very best gadget in its relative sector.

Best Smartwatch - Samsung Galaxy Watch





The Samsung Galaxy Watch leaves behind the Apple Watch off and takes the top position of our best gadgets list. This watch comes much improved over its predecessors it played around with the larger 46mm version of the Galaxy Watch. If you are looking at a rock-solid wearable that comes with long battery life – this wearable will offer you four-day battery life.



The one drawback remains Tizen's app availability, which pales in comparison to Watch OS and Wear OS. That said, there's a lot of filler on those two platforms, and Samsung's core offering hits all the right notes for what you'd like to get from a smartwatch.

Best Mobile: Samsung Galaxy S 10





The Samsung Galaxy S10 is the most hyped smartphone in the market which is powered by Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC processor or the yet-to-be-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 under the hood. The device flaunts a 6.1-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor too. Another exciting feature that the handset feature is the 'Sound on Display'. The SoD technology is expected to emit audio directly from the OLED display panel. The S10 is believed to run on Samsung's OneUI based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. The Samsung Galaxy S device comes in 1TB inbuilt storage variant for the first time. With triple rear cameras at the back, the front side sports the 'Infinity' display with punch hole on the top right corner. The smartphone is available in 6GB and 10GB RAM variants.



Best Laptop: Huawei MateBook X Pro





The best laptop spot was dominated by Dell XPS 13 for years which still holds the second position. But for 2019 our pick is Huawei MateBook X Pro is our new pick while Huawei hasn't been making laptops for as long as more established manufacturers, but it gave tough completion with the MateBook X Pro.



This is a beautifully designed laptop with a striking screen that comes with cutting edge components that enables it to perform brilliantly, and excellent battery life. On a very modest price, you get attractive features, design and performance.

Best TV: Samsung Q9FN QLED





This TV is Samsung's best version of QLED technology, and this set brings the LCD the closest to OLED's industry-leading technology. The Q9FN includes the best of Samsung's QLED display technologies, promising excellent display quality.



This model is brighter and even more colourful than last year's equivalent model. It uses an entirely different lighting system to battle its predecessor's contrast problems. The Samsung 65-inch Q9FN QLED TV is Samsung's best 4K TV, and it shows, with best-in-class LCD performance, excellent sound and plenty of smart features. It is available in both 65- and 75-inch sizes and we can say that this is Samsung's best TV ever.

Best Camera: Nikon Z6





The Nikon Z6 is the latest mirrorless digital camera. A full-frame mirrorless 24.5MP sensor offers superb colour reproduction and pin-sharp listing.



There's a 273-point autofocus system, along with a 12fps burst-shooting mode for capturing every moment of a fast-moving scene. You will find your old friend Nikon in this camera as it is equally comfortable and friendly. It is an all-round performer and is perhaps the most versatile camera ever created. The Z6 is smaller and lighter than the D750. Nikon Z6 is at their best and delivers corner-to-corner sharpness even at their widest aperture.

Best Wireless Earbuds: AirPods 2





Apple's second-generation AirPods are the best wireless earbuds choice for most people still. The new wireless earbuds maintain the same compact design, easy connectivity, and long-lasting battery life as the original, but the talk time is increased by an hour. AirPods 2 also brings hands-free Siri voice controls and can be bought with a wireless charging case.



Best Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Alta HR





If you are planning to buy a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Alta HR is the right choice. The battery lasts for a whole week, unlike a smartwatch. This slim and subtle band brings plenty of techs. It tracks steps, and calories burned, sleep and heart rate includes extras like hourly mini-goals. The group is available in six colours with accessory bands sold separately. The only drawback is it's not waterproof.

