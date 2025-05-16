BGMI 3.8 Update – How to Download & Fix Update Issues

The BGMI 3.8 update is finally here, bringing a retro-futuristic theme, thrilling action-packed adventures, hidden vaults, railway combat, crane loot, and much more. Naturally, fans are rushing to download it!

However, many users are facing a common issue

They can't find the Update button on the Google Play Store.

This is a typical delay during phased update rollouts. But don’t worry — here’s everything you need to know to install it smoothly.

BGMI 3.8 Update Size

APK File Size: ~780 MB to 1.2 GB

Total Installation Size (with all resources): ~2 GB

Make sure your phone has at least 3 GB of free storage.

How to Update BGMI 3.8

For Android (Google Play Store)

If the update option isn’t visible:

Switch internet connection – Try using mobile data or Wi-Fi.

Clear Google Play Store cache:

Go to Settings > Apps > Play Store > Storage > Clear Cache.

Wait a couple of hours – Rollouts can take time to reach all users.

Once the update is visible:

Go to the BGMI page on Play Store

Tap Update

Wait for the download to finish

Install and start playing!

For iPhone (Apple App Store)

Open the BGMI page on the App Store

Tap Update

Wait for the download to complete.

Launch the game and enjoy the new features!

Extra Tips:

If you’re still not seeing the update, you can install it using the official APK from trusted sources (like BGMI’s website or verified links).

Avoid shady third-party APK sites — they may contain harmful files.