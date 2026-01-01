Set up NIPER in State: minister Patil writes to Union Minister Nadda

Stating that Karnataka is at the forefront of science and pharmaceutical research, Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil has urged the Union government to establish a unit of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in the State. In a letter addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Patil assured that the State government would swiftly provide the necessary land, infrastructure, support, and opportunities for collaboration.

In his letter, Patil recalled that the Union government had earlier considered setting up the institute in Karnataka, though the proposal did not materialise at the time. He urged the Centre to revive the plan, keeping in view the State’s strong ecosystem of scientific research institutions and biotechnology (BT) companies.

Highlighting Karnataka’s leadership in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare services, he pointed out that Bengaluru alone is home to over 400 BT companies. The State also hosts premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and the Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology (IBAB). He added that innovation in the sector is being actively supported through the State Government’s Bio-Innovation Centre and a progressive biotechnology policy.

With nearly 60 per cent of the country’s biotechnology companies based in Karnataka, the State accounts for about 12 per cent of India’s total pharmaceutical exports. It also has a robust ecosystem for clinical research, medical devices manufacturing, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) production. Taking all these factors into consideration, Patil urged the Union government to sanction a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research for Karnataka.