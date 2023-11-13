Bhai Dooj: Top 5 Tech Gifts for Your Siblings

Bhai Dooj is a time to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. It's a day to express your love, gratitude, and affection for your sibling. This Bhai Dooj, why not go beyond traditional gifts and surprise your brother or sister with a thoughtful gadget that perfectly encapsulates their interests and enhances their daily life? In this list, we've handpicked five tech-savvy presents that will bring smiles and joy to your sibling's face. Let's explore these remarkable tech gifts that make for exceptional Bhai Dooj gifts and symbolize the love and camaraderie you share.



URBAN Nexus M Smartwatch: (1,799 INR)

The URBAN Nexus M Smartwatch offers a sleek, modern style with a massive 2.0" HD display. Perfect for tech-savvy siblings who appreciate a premium look. Features include Bluetooth calling, customizable watch faces, and more.

Orient Electric ChefSpecial Nutri Blender: (3,990 INR) The ChefSpecial Nutri blender from the house of Orient Electric makes an excellent gift for those with busy lifestyles and those who love cooking. It offers users a quick and convenient solution to make scrumptious smoothies, juices and more in an instant while retaining the essential micro-nutrients, thus promising health benefits. With a powerful 400W motor and sharp stainless-steel blades, it ensures super-fast operation and extracts micro-nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which are suitable for health. It comes complete with two unbreakable polycarbonate jars, which allow users to see the ingredients inside and control the mixing process to suit their liking. Other salient features include a 1.2-meter-long cord wire sprinkler cap and storage lid for seasoning and storage needs.







SONY WF-1000XM5: (29,990 INR) The best noise-cancelling performance available on the market is achieved with Sony's WF-1000XM5, which boasts state-of-the-art technology. At 29,990 INR, these wireless earbuds provide the best noise-cancelling technology available in the market, letting you enjoy festive sounds without being disturbed. You can dance to your favourite Bhai Dooj songs with crystal-clear clarity thanks to the WF-1000XM5's long battery life and high-quality sound. SONY WF-1000XM5

This smartphone has an impressive 50 MP triple camera in three gorgeous colours: Pink, Grey, and Purple. Furthermore, the Nokia G42 is easily accessible to all, as it can be bought from Amazon, the Nokia website, and some physical stores. This implies it will be simple for you to select the ideal Bhai Dooj gift. The Nokia G42 has an excellent camera and a long-lasting battery so you won't miss a second of the celebration. Its lovely design gives your Bhai Dooj celebrations a touch of refinement, making it the ideal partner for preserving and reliving memories with your loved ones.





TECNO Pova 5 Pro: (15,999 INR)

The TECNO Pova 5 Pro is a smartphone that doubles as a portable music studio to improve the audio quality of your favourite tunes. The powerful speakers and enhanced audio features produce unmatched depth and clarity in every note. Your favourite festival tunes can be synchronised with the RGB light on the back of the phone to create a visually captivating audio experience. It's perfect for people who feel comforted by sentimental music and like to dance to their beat.





