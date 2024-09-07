Brands Celebrate Ganpati Baba with Creatives, AI, and CGI-Driven Videos, Blending Tradition with Modernity

This Ganesh Chaturthi, social media is abuzz as brands harness AI and CGI-driven communication to make a lasting impact across digital platforms. By integrating AI-driven creativity and CGI, they are not only enhancing visual storytelling but also making these sacred traditions more relatable to modern audiences.

As brands leverage these technologies to forge deeper connections with consumers, the fusion of tradition and innovation emerges as a powerful storytelling tool that is impossible to ignore. Here are some standout examples of creative and impactful communications:

itel India



itel, the leading technology brand in India, encourages users to capture the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi in stunning clarity. Leveraging AI and CGI driven communication across digital formats to drive engagement and eyeballs with creativity whike celebrating Ganesh Utsav. itel Mobile and Smart gadgets join the brandwagon tapping into innovative visuals to forge deeper connections with consumers this Ganesh Utsav.





Kicky & Perky

Kicky and Perky, a premium pure silver jewelry brand, adorned Ganpati Bappa in its sparkling creations, celebrating his arrival with elegance and style.





Happydent

In its iconic light-sparkling style, Happydent shared a post titled "Ekdant ka Aashirvad," capturing the blessings of Ganpati Baba in a luminous and memorable way.





Dominos India

Dominos India touched hearts with a post that brings Bappa directly to our homes, symbolizing his journey from our hearts to our doorsteps.









Uber India

Uber India joined the festivities by securing Bappa's reservation, ensuring his journey from our hearts to our homes is smooth and joyful.











