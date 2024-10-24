BSNL to Begin 5G Launch in 2025 After Successful Network Trials

BSNL has announced that its 5G services will be available in mid-2025, following the completion of its 4G rollout. The state-owned telecom company has also introduced seven new services to enhance user experience and bridge the digital divide in India.

After much anticipation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially confirmed that its 5G rollout is on the horizon. During the unveiling of BSNL's new logo and the announcement of seven indigenous services, Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, revealed that BSNL is on track to launch its 5G services by 2025. The company has successfully completed trials of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and core network on the 3.6 GHz and 700 MHz frequency bands, marking a significant milestone toward introducing next-generation connectivity in India.

Scindia further explained that BSNL plans to establish 100,000 4G sites by mid-2025, many of which will be upgraded to 5G as part of a phased rollout. According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the 5G trials were conducted in collaboration with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and local manufacturers. The trials used indigenous equipment and solutions, successfully meeting performance benchmarks. This positions BSNL to provide faster speeds and improved connectivity when its 5G services are deployed.

Alongside the 5G update, BSNL also introduced seven new services designed to enhance user experience, improve security, and increase affordability and reliability for customers across the country. These services are in line with BSNL's broader mission to bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.

BSNL's New Services:

1. National Wi-Fi Roaming: Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) customers will now have access to BSNL Wi-Fi hotspots at no additional cost, helping users save on data expenses while maintaining high-speed connectivity.

2. Spam-Free Network: BSNL launched a spam-blocking feature that filters out phishing attempts and malicious SMS, improving security without requiring manual intervention from users.

3. BSNL IFTV (Intranet Fiber TV): This service allows FTTH users to access over 500 live TV channels through BSNL's fiber network without consuming their data packages.

4. Direct-to-Device Connectivity: India's first Direct-to-Device (D2D) solution merges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks, providing uninterrupted connectivity in remote or disaster-prone areas where conventional networks may be unavailable.

5. Any Time SIM Kiosks: BSNL's automated SIM kiosks will allow users to purchase, upgrade, or replace SIM cards 24/7. These kiosks will support UPI and QR-based payments and include multilingual KYC capabilities.

6. Disaster Relief Network: BSNL has enhanced its disaster response infrastructure with a scalable and secure communication network designed for government agencies. This network will remain operational during emergencies, utilizing drones and balloon-based systems to extend coverage when needed.

7. Private 5G for Mining Operations: In collaboration with C-DAC, BSNL introduced a specialized 5G network for the mining industry. This network offers low-latency, high-speed connectivity for AI and IoT applications, enabling advanced safety monitoring and real-time remote operations.