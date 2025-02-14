Built for professional videographers, this lens boasts smooth operation, comprehensive functionality and convenient power zoom control

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ, a standard zoom lens that is compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted. Development of this product was announced on October 30, 2024.

"The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a game-changer for professional videographers, offering seamless operability and exceptional optical performance. Designed to meet the dynamic demands of video content creation, this lens combines smooth power zoom control, minimized focus shifts, and high-resolution 8K video support. Its versatile focal range and compatibility with professional video accessories make it an indispensable tool for filmmakers and content creators. With this launch, Nikon continues to push the boundaries of imaging technology, empowering creators with the latest tools to bring their vision to life," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is a versatile zoom lens equipped with a power zoom*1 that covers a broad range of focal lengths — from 28 to 135 mm. It offers videographers superior operability and functionality in situations that require agility, such as when shooting documentaries, weddings, wildlife or shooting on location solo, and when reshoots aren’t an option. As the first NIKKOR Z lens with a zoom lever, the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ not only achieves smooth zooming that doesn’t change the physical size of lens while zooming but also allows users to choose from 11 different zoom speeds*2 to match their creative needs and enable a wide variety of zoom styles. In addition, shifts in focus position and the centre of gravity that occur with zooming have been minimized, allowing the user to shoot with confidence, even when constantly changing the focal length. The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ also supports a variety of video accessories that help videographers capture the footage they want on location, as well as offering remote control capabilities using a computer or smartphone. Thanks to the superior NIKKOR Z optical performance, this lens enables users to capture beautiful high-resolution 8K video while supporting efficient video shooting.

*1 The camera must be running the latest firmware to use some functions.

*2 Firmware may require updating before using this feature. See the product page for compatible cameras. We plan to add support for some models with a future firmware update.

Designed to support a variety of video accessories such as the Matte box and follow focus system, the NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens includes a specially designed rectangular hood with filter adjustment window.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users' needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.

Primary features:

• The NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ supports a convenient 28-135mm range of focal lengths, allowing for a variety of compositions without changing lenses.

• The lens supports dynamic close-ups with a minimum focus distance of just 0.34 m in the 28mm to 50mm range and 0.57 m in the telephoto range.

• When used with the Nikon Z9, Hi-Res Zoom can be used for an angle of view equivalent to that of the 270mm focal length with 4K video recording.

• Zooming speed can be selected from 11 speeds and assigned to the zoom lever or one of the camera’s Fn buttons.

• Zoom ring angle and direction of rotation can be customised to suit individual preferences.*3

• Synchro mode enables simultaneous optical zoom and Hi-Res Zoom using a single control with video recording.*4

• Professional video accessories, including matte boxes and follow focus systems, are supported.

• Adoption of an internal zoom mechanism allows for comfortable zooming without concern for shifts in the centre of gravity that may upset the balance of the camera-lens setup, especially useful when using a gimbal.

• Adoption of Nikon’s best anti-reflection coating, Meso Amorphous Coat, significantly reduces ghosts and flares.

• Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) ensures fast and quiet autofocusing.

• Optimised for video recording with a design that suppresses focus breathing.

• Support for linear MF drive enables smooth focusing.

• Comes with a rectangular lens hood that helps users control the amount of light entering the lens for less ghosts and flares. A filter adjustment window allows users to adjust circular polarizing and variable ND filters while the hood is attached.

• Zooming can be controlled remotely from a computer, smartphone, or tablet using NX Tether, SnapBridge, or NX Field.

• L-Fn buttons, to which functions can be assigned, are positioned on the side and top of the lens for smooth operation of assigned functions even when shooting in vertical (portrait) orientation.

• The lens is designed with a Nikon yellow ring around its mount.

• Nikon’s fluorine coat applied to the front lens element effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt.

• Designed with consideration for dust- and drip-resistance.*5

*3 Firmware may require updating before using this feature. See the product page for compatible cameras. We plan to add support for some models with a future firmware update.

*4 Control ring operation is not supported.

*5 Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

AVAILABILITY