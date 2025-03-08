Celebrate the Women Who Inspire You: A Curated Gift Guide for Women’s Day

This Women’s Day, celebrate the incredible women in your life with a gift that matches their strength, style, and individuality. Whether it’s a beauty tool that empowers her daily routine or an shower specifically designed for women, Dyson & Kohler offer the perfect blend of innovation and luxury, ensuring that she feels celebrated – not just today, but all year long.

For the travel enthusiast women









Kohler Purewash Portable bidet

Wanderlust obsessed sibling can now enjoy the benefits of a bidet anywhere, anytime, with the convenient PureWash™ M050 portable bidet. This sleek design fits discreetly into any bag or can attach to your backpack or belt with its convenient carrying strap. The PureWash™ M050 portable bidet is easy to use and features 180˚ nozzle adjustability, two water pressure settings, and two spray functions to personalize your cleansing experience. Powered by two AAA batteries, the 200 ml canister uses ordinary tap water and provides up to 60 seconds of water spray. The portable bidet is available in two colour options: black and white Kohler PureWash™ M050 portable bidet is available on Kohler.co.in for Rs 2049

Effortless styling, minimal heat damage – The perfect gift for the woman who does it all

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener









For the woman who is always on the go, the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is a game-changer. Designed to straighten hair from wet to dry using only air—no hot plates, no heat damage—this revolutionary tool saves time while delivering salon-quality results. It is the ultimate tool for anyone who wants smooth, sleek hair without the damage caused by traditional straighteners. Whether she’s heading to the office or preparing for an evening out, this styling essential ensures sleek, healthy hair in minutes.

Priced at ₹41,900, the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is available at Dyson stores and on Dyson.in.

Confidence in every style – The ultimate gift for women who love versatility

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer





For the woman who loves to experiment with her look, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler & dryer is the perfect gift. Whether she wants voluminous curls, soft waves, or sleek straight hair, this intelligent tool personalizes airflow and temperature to suit her unique hair type, ensuring effortless styling with minimal damage. This means they can enjoy personalized styling and curling with just the touch of a button, effortlessly blending functionality and elegance to create both casual looks and more glamorous styles with ease.

Priced at INR 49,900, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM multi-styler & dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.

Smart styling for every hair type- The perfect gift for beauty enthusiasts who value healthy, damage-free hair

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer





For the woman who values precision, technology and hair health, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer is a game-changer. Equipped with intelligent Nural™ sensor technology, this hair dryer is Dyson ‘s most intelligent hair dryer yet and customizes heat and airflow for each strand, ensuring a fast and flawless drying experience. The unique Scalp Protect Mode automatically adjusts the settings to protect the scalp from heat damage, making it perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. This means your loved one can enjoy a gentle, fast, and effective drying experience that also enhances their hair’s natural shine.

Priced at INR 41,900, the Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer is available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.

Cleaner air, purer spaces – A thoughtful gift for those who prioritize wellness and comfort.

Dyson OnTracTM headphones

















For the woman who loves music, travel, and effortless style, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are the ultimate gift. Designed for superior comfort and pure sound clarity these headphones offer unrivalled noise cancellation and an immersive audio experience, delivering up to 55 hours of uninterrupted listening. Whether they’re unwinding at home, enjoying a long journey, or simply relaxing after a A close-up of a headphone

Description automatically generatedbusy day, the OnTrac™ headphones let them indulge in their favourite music with pure sound clarity.

With over 2,000 customizable colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions, plus ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort, every detail of these headphones is crafted to perfection. The multi-pivot gimbal arms and strategically positioned battery ensure a balanced, lightweight fit for a luxurious listening experience.

Priced at INR 44,900, the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson stores.



