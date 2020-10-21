Compared: Best recharge plans under Rs 200 from Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

The Covid-19 pandemic has made our lives restricted in the digital world. From official meetings, online classes, entertainment to shopping, everything has come under the domain of a 4G plan. We bring you the affordable recharge plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) for less than Rs 200.

Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan

The Jio Rs 149 recharge plan offers 1GB of daily data after which the internet speed curbs down to 64 Kbps. The plan comes with a validity of 24 days along with Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 300 minutes. It also provides 100 SMS per day with a free subscription to all the Jio apps.

Jio Rs 199 Recharge Plan

This plan from Jio offers a total of 42GB data with 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 28 days. It also provides Jio to Jio unlimited voice calling along with Jio to Jio Non-FUP of 1,000 minutes and 100 SMS daily. As usual, it gives a free subscription to all Jio apps too.

Airtel Rs 199 Recharge Plan

This plan from Airtel costing Rs 199 offers 1GB daily data benefit along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day with a span of over 24 days validity. It also provides additional services of a complimentary subscription to Hello tunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 179 Recharge Plan

This Airtel plan offers 2GB data with a span of over 28 days bundled with unlimited calls and 300 SMS. Some bonus benefits delivered under this plan are 2lac Bharati Axa Life insurance also with a subscription of Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Rs 149 Recharge Plan

This plan from Airtel offers a total of 2GB data with the validity of 28 days in addition to unlimited calls with 300 SMS. It also comes paired with Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream subscription.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 199 Recharge Plan

The Vi Rs 199 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data for 24 days, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. It also gives complimentary access to Vi Movies and TV.

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) Rs 149 Recharge Plan

This Rs 149 plan from Vi provides customers 3GB of data along with a validity period of 28 days along with unlimited voice-calling feature and 300 SMS. It also gives access to Vi Movies and TV.