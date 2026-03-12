Covlant Launches End-to-End AI Impact Testing Platform to Help Enterprise Teams Validate Changes Faster

Covlant, a Sacramento and San Francisco based software quality assurance startup founded in 2023, said it has launched an End-to-End AI Impact Testing Platform intended to help engineering teams decide what to test after a code change.

The company says the platform analyzes pull requests and coordinates testing across unit, integration, API, and UI layers. Instead of relying on broad regression cycles, Covlant’s system is designed to identify which areas of an application may be affected by a change and then run a narrower set of validations tied to those impact paths.

Many enterprise engineering organizations have invested heavily in test automation, but test suites can become difficult to maintain as architectures grow more distributed and release cycles accelerate. Covlant’s approach aims to reduce that overhead by combining deterministic change-impact analysis with AI-driven orchestration, according to the company.

Covlant’s core team (left to right): Gaurav Singh (CTO), Eric Chang (Head of GTM), Anubhav Sinha (CEO), and Dhanunjay Mamidi (CDO).













From Automation Overhead to Impact Intelligence

“Engineering teams are dealing with increasing architectural complexity and faster deployment cycles,” said Anubhav Sinha, CEO and co-founder of Covlant. “We’re trying to give teams a clearer way to understand change impact so validation effort is aligned to real risk.”

Covlant said its platform is built around a proprietary engine it calls CodeGraph, which it describes as a continuously updated model of source code relationships and dependencies. The company said AI Quality Agents then manage test workflows by selecting relevant tests from existing suites and generating additional coverage when the system detects gaps along impacted paths.

Dhanunjay Kumar Mamidi, Covlant’s co-founder and chief development officer leading the project, said the product is focused on determining what needs to be validated, rather than simply running more tests. “The intent is to connect code changes to the specific validations they require,” Mamidi said. “If teams can reliably narrow testing to what’s actually impacted, they can reduce unnecessary regression runs while still keeping release confidence.”

Covlant said the platform is designed to integrate into existing CI/CD environments and supports enterprise stacks including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, C#, Java, and Swift. The company also said it provides traceability so engineers can review outputs and decide how to act on results.

About Covlant

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Sacramento, Covlant is an AI-native software quality assurance company transforming how engineering teams validate software.

Its End-to-End AI Impact Testing Platform autonomously understands code changes, identifies impact, generates and executes targeted tests, and integrates directly into CI/CD workflows. Covlant’s mission is to help teams ship faster with higher confidence through intelligent, impact-driven quality validation. Learn more at https://www.covlant.ai