Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp-Based Ticketing System To All Lines, Including Gurugram Rapid Metro

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made a significant announcement regarding the expansion of its WhatsApp-based ticketing system. In an official statement released on Thursday, DMRC revealed that it is extending this innovative service to cover all its lines, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro service in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd. This expansion comes after the successful launch of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system on the Airport Express Line in June.



The WhatsApp-based ticketing system is designed to be user-friendly, offering services in both English and Hindi to cater to a wide range of metro riders. According to DMRC, this system provides metro travelers with the convenience of purchasing tickets with just a single click, right from the comfort of their homes or workplaces.



To utilize this service, passengers can simply send a message with the word 'Hi' to +919650855800 on WhatsApp. The official chatbot will then guide the user through the ticket purchasing process, including specifying the place of departure and place of arrival.

This expansion of the WhatsApp-based ticketing system extends its reach across all 12 metro lines in the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), covering a total of 288 metro stations, including those on the Gurugram Rapid Metro line.

Users of this ticketing service can generate up to six QR tickets at once. Ticket bookings can be made between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm specifically for the Airport line. While a convenience fee applies to payments made via credit/debit card, payments using UPI do not incur any additional charges.



Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC, expressed the significance of this initiative, stating that providing metro commuters with the option to purchase metro tickets through a simple chat on WhatsApp will greatly enhance their travel experience. He highlighted that WhatsApp is the preferred messaging platform for many Indians, making buying a metro ticket as straightforward as messaging a friend or family member.

