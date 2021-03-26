Discord – All you need to know about this group chatting app

Discord, the popular chat app, has become an invaluable tool in the wake of the pandemic, providing a perfect place to communicate by text and voice in a world where many of us spend all our time at home. Discord allows to make voice and video calls, send messages, emojis, GIFs, images and even documents.

Discord Launch Time

But since its launch in 2015, it has branched out to include communities across the internet, from writers to artists to K-Pop fans. It has grown in popularity during the pandemic as more people have worked, played and socialized online, and the platform says it now has more than 140 million monthly active users.

Discord - Your Place to Talk

Discord, basically known as an app designed primarily to help gamers communicate while competing on popular PC titles. It shredded its old identity during the pandemic and got rebranded as "Your Place to Talk." According to the company, around 70% of active Discord users in 2020 reported using the platform for non-gaming purposes or a combination of gaming and daily use. Most people use the service to host online game nights and watch movies, attend job briefings, and even conduct interviews for this very website.

Discord is designed to allow members to message each other. Each farm is called a "server". The servers are full of text channels (where you can type to talk to other people) and voice channels (where you can chat with others). You can also share videos, images, weblinks, music, and more.

How to join Discord

If you want to create a space to talk to your friends or classmates, setting up a Discord server only takes a few seconds. Click the "Add a server" icon at the bottom left of the application (look for the big sign) and follow the instructions. Although Discord also offers various valuable templates like Gaming, Study Group, and Artists & Creators, you can start from scratch.

Now it's time to put some people on your Discord and customize your server. The app does an excellent job of pointing out the basics, and you can send invitations to friends by clicking on your server's name in the top left and selecting "Invite people". You can also add voice and text channels by clicking the plus icons on the left side of the screen; this is useful if, for example, you want to have dedicated text channels for discussing music or movies or voice channels for playing a particular game.

Where to use Discord

You can use Discord on any device you have — there are dedicated Discord desktop apps for Windows and Mac and iOS and Android apps for chatting and calling on the go.

Like other chat applications, Discord allows you to send messages directly to other users. When you do this, you will be able to voice or video chat with them.

Discord is Different!

Discord, a famous group chat app, was created to give players a place to build communities and talk. Discord also specifies that the platform has "no feed, no algorithm, no likes and no way for anything to go viral," like other traditional social media apps.

Discord can also connect to other applications, like YouTube and Spotify. And there are both desktop and mobile versions of the platform, so one can use it no matter what device you're using, even while you're gaming.

Discord Nitro

You also have the option to upgrade to Discord Nitro, which includes features like higher video quality, server booster, a higher upload limit, improved quality live streaming, and a custom Discord tag for Rs 725 a month or Rs 7,250 a month.