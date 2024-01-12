Discord layoff 17 per cent of workforce; Details

In a significant move, Discord, a widely-used social messaging platform, has confirmed a substantial reduction in its workforce, with 17% of employees facing layoffs. This decision aligns with recent industry trends where major tech players, such as Google, Amazon, and Meta, have also undergone significant job cuts after periods of rapid expansion.



Discord CEO Jason Citron conveyed the news of the workforce reduction during an all-hands meeting. In an internal memo shared with The Verge, Citron explained that the layoffs are part of a strategic initiative aimed at "sharpening our focus and improving collaboration for increased organizational agility." The impact of these layoffs will affect 170 employees across various departments within the company.



This isn't the first time Discord has undergone workforce reductions; the messaging app previously announced a 4% reduction in staff in August 2023. However, the current layoffs mark the most extensive downsizing initiative undertaken by Discord. Citron acknowledged in the memo that the decision was not solely driven by cost-cutting measures but was also a response to potential over-hiring. The company's headcount expanded significantly, growing fivefold since 2020, leading to inefficiencies in operations and project management.

The tech industry at large, including leaders like Amazon and Meta, witnessed a pattern of over-hiring in the post-pandemic era. However, this trend has been followed by widespread layoffs, affecting thousands of employees worldwide.

Discord's recent layoffs align with the broader tech industry landscape, where companies like Google have also announced substantial job cuts. Google's recent layoffs targeted several hundred employees across divisions such as hardware, digital assistant, and engineering teams, impacting projects like Google Assistant and augmented reality hardware.

Discord's strategic move to streamline its workforce reflects the broader industry's efforts to refine operational efficiency and adapt to changing market dynamics.