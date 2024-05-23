Visakhapatnam: Increased poll percentage a sure sign of anti-incumbency says Ramakrishna Raju

Visakhapatnam : Alliance Undi candidate Raghu Ramakrishna Raju mentioned that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disappear from the political map after the announcement of 2024 polls results.

At a media conference held here on Wednesday, he said it was hard to predict where Jagan would be after June 4. “He might probably extend his foreign trip or seek permission from the court,” he opined.

Expressing confidence that the alliance parties would win not less than 150 seats in the state, the Undi candidate emphasised that the increased voting percentage is a clear indication of anti-incumbency. “When the government employees and youth revolt, it is impossible to come back to power,” Raghu Ramakrishna Raju reiterated.

Demanding a transfer for chief secretary, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju raised a doubt that the Election Commission in the state is being influenced by the CS. “Even as the education minister and other YSRCP leaders are fixing ‘muhurtam’ for the swearing in ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy, it is N Chandrababu Naidu who is going to swear in as Chief Minister of AP on June 9,” he stressed. Speaking on the occasion, TDP Politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the villain-centric YSRCP’s ‘cinema’ is over as people are now keen on screening the party a new cinema. Departments like agriculture, irrigation lost their traces in AP as the YSRCP government impacted the systems and five Deputy Chief Ministers in the state were made dummy, he lamented.



Responding to the challenge thrown by agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy with reference to Bengaluru rave party incident that Chandramohan Reddy should go for a blood test to prove himself against alcohol/substance abuse, Chandramohan Reddy informed that he is willing to go for a blood test without any fear.

Former minister and Bheemunipatnam alliance candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao mentioned that booth-wise analysis clearly indicates the victory of alliance parties. “The YSRCP leaders are indulging in violence as they could not contain their frustration,” the MLA candidate stressed.