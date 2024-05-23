Addressing Local Concerns: Highlights from Zilla Praja Parishad Plenary Meeting in Gadwal

Gadwal: During the Zilla Praja Parishad (ZPP) Plenary meeting held on Wednesday at the old MP DO office meeting hall in Gadwal, the ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah When the ZP TCs raised various issues in their mandals, the officials explained the measures being taken to address them. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarita highlighted key concerns, stating that the Collector would be informed to extend the slot booking time for obtaining Sadaram certificates. With the onset of the rainy season, relevant authorities have been instructed to be prepared to plant saplings according to targets set for greening initiatives.





Additionally, Sarita emphasized the need to send proposals to the government for appointing volunteers to mitigate the shortage of teachers in government schools until new teachers are recruited through the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT).urged officials to ensure that government welfare schemes reach all deserving beneficiaries and that development projects are completed on schedule. District officials from various departments discussed the agenda items, addressing ongoing development works and measures taken to resolve related issues. Additionally, numerous Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZP TC) members from different mandals participated in the discussions.





The Zilla Parishad Chairperson also ordered the completion of the incomplete road construction and to expedite the bridge work in Aiza town. Highlighting a serious health concern, he noted that the increasing use of plastic in the district is contributing to a gradual rise in cancer cases. She called for all departmental officers to work in coordination to implement a ban on plastic use.



The meeting saw participation from ZP Vice Chairperson Sarojamma, Zilla Parishad CEO Kanthamma, several ZP TCs, district officers from various departments, and other stakeholders.