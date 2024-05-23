Junior doctors decide to postpone their strike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (TJUDA) has decided to go postpone their strike in the wake of assurance from officials on having a green channel for payment of stipend.

The junior doctors will be waiting for a week as higher officials have assured to hold talks next week. According to JUDA president Dr Ch G Sai Sri Harsha, officials have sent a proposal from the Health department to the Finance department regarding budget relaxation for stipends of PGs and honorarium of SRs on similar terms with AP government. A representation of the same was given to the Finance Minister on Tuesday along with the supporting documents. He said they were assured the government would be monitored by the Health department. The disbursement of stipends will happen regularly from now on. The stipends to be released along with salaries of regular employees by tenth of every month.

Dr Harsha said regarding the super-speciality senior residents honoroarium, a letter was forwarded from the DME to the Finance ministry for continuation of 1.251. “We are expecting a positive outcome in the coming few days.” Regarding 15% reservation for AP students, it was communicated to the KNRUHS V-C, not to allow AP students from taking 15% unreserved seats which were increased after June 2, 2014.

Regarding security issues at medical colleges, a comprehensive list of college-hospitals with the status of outpost (present/not) number of constables at the outpost was taken to the DME. She assured the same would be communicated to higher officials of police and a positive step in this regard is expected in the coming few days.

Regarding new building for OGH, Harsha said as there were high chances of the court order coming against the government as a part of heritage place protection. identification of the new place was under process. They were asked to give inputs in the meeting scheduled next week. “We will take a further decision on continuation of strike after the next meeting,” he said.