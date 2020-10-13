Diwali with Mi: Get Discounts on Mi Products 10

With the holiday season almost here, online discount deals are pouring in. In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi also announced that it would host a sale on its official website in India. The sale would start on October 16 and last till October 21, 2020, but Gold, Platinum, Diamond and VIP Club members can access the offers from October 15 at midnight on mi.com.

During this Diwali with Mi sale, you can take advantage of a discount worth Rs. 1,000 with Axis bank cards and Bank of Baroda credit cards. There will be Re. 1 flash sale on Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi TV 4A and more at 4 pm every day till October 21. Please take a look at the discount offers here that will be available during My Sale.

Mi 10 will be sold at a beginning price of Rs. 44,999, instead of Rs. 54,999 with up to 12 months of EMI option at no cost.

Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available with six months of EMI at no cost and a discounted price of Rs. 12,999, lesser from its actual cost of Rs. 16,999.

Xiaomi's famous Mi Band 4 can be purchased at Rs. 1999 instead of its original cost of Rs. 2,499 while the Mi Band 3i at Rs. 1,099. Also, Mi TV 4A Pro 43 will retail for Rs. 21,999, Mi Powerbank 3i at Rs. 799, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Headphone at Rs. 999 and Mi Genuine accessories of Rs. 49.