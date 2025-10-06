Nano Banana Photography Made Easy: Capture Pro-Level Pics in Minutes!

Nano Banana is a new tool in the Gemini app. It helps you make and change pictures very easily. Google has shared 4 simple ways to use it.

Here are those tips:

1. Keep Pictures the Same

You can change clothes or poses in a photo, but the person will still look the same.

You can also turn your photo into a small statue or toy.

2. Change Small Things

Change one small thing in a photo, like closing a dog’s mouth or changing a sofa’s color.

The rest of the photo stays the same.

3. Make New Ideas

Say simple things like “make this old photo colorful” or “turn this drawing into a real photo.”

You can mix 2 or 3 photos to make a new picture.

4. Make Your Own App

You can use Nano Banana to make fun photo apps in the Gemini app or AI Studio.

For example, see yourself in different styles or years easily.

Nano Banana helps you make great pictures fast and easy!