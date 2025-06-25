Live
Easy Wordle Puzzle on June 25: “Comfy” Brings Relaxation
Highlights
June 25’s Wordle puzzle (#1467) was easier than recent ones. With clues about starting with C, ending with Y, and having one vowel, players guessed the word “comfy,” meaning comfortable and relaxed.
Today’s Wordle puzzle gave players a welcome break after a few tough days. It was a much simpler word that made many smile. The word described a feeling of ease and relaxation.
As always, Wordle provided several hints before revealing the answer:
- The word starts with C
- It ends with Y
- It has only one vowel
- All five letters are different
- Bonus hint: If you guessed “macho”, you’d see three yellow letters — meaning those letters are in the word, just in the wrong spots.
How Wordle Works
In Wordle, you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The color feedback helps you figure it out:
- Green – The letter is in the right place
- Yellow – The letter is in the word, but not in the right spot
- Grey – The letter is not in the word at all
Today’s Answer: Comfy
