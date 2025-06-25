Easy Wordle Puzzle on June 25: “Comfy” Brings Relaxation

Today’s Wordle puzzle gave players a welcome break after a few tough days. It was a much simpler word that made many smile. The word described a feeling of ease and relaxation.

As always, Wordle provided several hints before revealing the answer:

The word starts with C

It ends with Y

It has only one vowel

All five letters are different

Bonus hint: If you guessed “macho”, you’d see three yellow letters — meaning those letters are in the word, just in the wrong spots.

How Wordle Works

In Wordle, you have six chances to guess a five-letter word. The color feedback helps you figure it out:

Green – The letter is in the right place

– The letter is in the right place Yellow – The letter is in the word, but not in the right spot

– The letter is in the word, but not in the right spot Grey – The letter is not in the word at all

Today’s Answer: Comfy