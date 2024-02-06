Elista forays into AC segment, debuts new range

New Delhi : Elista, a manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, IT and mobile accessories products, on Tuesday announced its entry into the air conditioner (AC) segment and launched new ACs with inverter technology. The Split AC range comes in three variants -- 1.5 Ton Inverter, 1 Ton Inverter, and 1.5 Ton Fixed Speed at a starting price of Rs 44,490.

"Our latest AC range is tailored to deliver top-tier features and performance, aligning with the specific demands of the Indian market. Key features like the anti-rust design, advanced Inverter technology, efficient cooling, and stabilizer-free operation reflect our dedication to integrating state-of-the-art technology in our new product line," Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said in a statement.

As per the company, these ACs are equipped with Inverter Technology, ensuring fast, precise, and energy-efficient cooling, along with stabilizer-free operation, tailor-made for Indian households.

Prioritising wellness and comfort, Elista's new AC range features HealthMax technology with a 3-in-1 anti-virus HD filter, ensuring clean and healthy indoor air.

The ACs come with features like multiple cooling modes, auto restart, 24-hour timer, error alarm, self-diagnosis, and auto protection, enhancing user experience and operational ease.

