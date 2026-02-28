BEE marks 25 yrs of energy efficiency push; EESL’s LED programme saves Rs 5,400 cr

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, will celebrate its 25th Foundation Day with a national-level event in New Delhi on March 1, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders from across the country, including State Designated Agencies (SDAs) from all States and Union Territories.

The event will be attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, as the Chief Guest, while Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, will participate as the Guest of Honour. Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, will also be present at the celebrations.

Established under the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, BEE has played a central role in advancing India’s energy-efficiency agenda and promoting sustainable development over the past 25 years.

Reviewing preparations for the Foundation Day event, BEE Director General K.C. Panigrahy said India’s energy-efficiency initiatives have delivered significant measurable outcomes. During 2023–24 alone, energy-efficiency programmes resulted in savings of 53.60 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE), monetary savings of nearly Rs2 lakh crore, and a reduction of about 321 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions. One of the most impactful initiatives has been the Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP), implemented by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central Public Sector Undertakings under the Ministry of Power. Through this programme, about 1.34 crore conventional streetlights have been replaced with energy-efficient LED lights across the country.

The initiative has achieved annual energy savings of around 9,001 million kWh, reduced peak demand by 1,500 MW and generated monetary savings of nearly Rs5,400 crore for urban local bodies. Among the states, Andhra Pradesh has installed around 23.66 lakh LED streetlights across rural and urban areas, followed by Telangana with 17.33 lakh installations.