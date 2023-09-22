Facebook allows users to create multiple profiles from the same account

Facebook has been an inherent part of our lives since its inception, and over the years, the platform has seen several updates. From introducing Reels to making the blue tick a paid feature, Meta has brought many features to the popular social media site to make it give tough competition to other platforms. And now, Meta has announced that Facebook will soon allow users to have multiple profiles associated with the same account. This means that you will no longer need separate accounts for professional and personal purposes, as you can have up to four different profiles, based on other interests, on your main account. Think of this like your Amazon Prime Video or Netflix account, where you can set up multiple profiles on your main account.



Facebook launches multiple profiles feature



Meta announced Facebook's new feature in a blog post on its website. The tech giant wrote: "Whether you're new to Facebook or a longtime user, you may want to keep your personal and professional relationships separate, or you may want to keep one profile tied to a community you're a part of and another profile just for friends. Creating multiple personal profiles lets you easily organise who you share with and what content you see for the various parts of your life. Think of one profile for the foodie scene you love and another one to keep up with your friends and family."

Users can access the new feature by choosing a name and username for different profiles. Up to four new profiles can be added to the same account. With each profile, users can connect with various communities or people based on whom the Feed will be personalized. "Connect with the people or communities you choose so that each profile has a unique feed with relevant content and shared interests," Meta said. Additionally, users can easily switch between different profiles without logging in.

Missing Features and Policies

The company also said that some features may not be available for additional profiles at launch. These features include dating, marketplace, professional mode, messaging, and payments. However, the company said they are working to add the messaging feature for additional profiles soon. The multiple profiles feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming months.

Focusing on the safety of other users, Meta also said that additional profiles created by users should not impersonate others. "We remain committed to preventing impersonation and identity misrepresentation, so additional profiles cannot impersonate others or be used to misrepresent your identity (including your age or location)," the blog post read.