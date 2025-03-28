Accelerating Sustainable Mobility For The Better Future

As India gears up for a green revolution, firms are at the forefront of the movement, driving change through innovative EV financing solutions. These solutions aim to address the barriers hindering widespread adoption of electric vehicles, such as high upfront costs and lack of access to traditional credit options. By leveraging technologies like AI-driven credit assessment and blockchain, companies are paving the way for a more sustainable future in transportation.

In this exclusive interview, Nehal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Accelerated Money, shares her vision for sustainable mobility, the challenges of EV financing, and the innovations that are driving change in the industry.

1. EV financing is still in its early stages in India. What challenges do you see, and how is AMU addressing them?

EV financing in India encounters significant challenges, including high initial costs, limited credit access for drivers, and uncertainty regarding battery performance. Many financiers are hesitant due to concerns about resale value and the lack of historical loan data. AMU addresses these issues by providing tailored financing solutions that require minimal documentation and offer quick approvals. They also collaborate with OEMs to enhance vehicle valuation and ensure affordability through structured EMIs. Additionally, their SEWA program empowers women by providing EV loans, promoting financial inclusion and accelerating EV adoption in India.

2. As one of the few women leaders in EV financing, how do you see your role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility?

As a woman leader in EV financing, I strive to promote inclusivity, innovation, and accessibility in sustainable mobility. By bridging financial gaps for underserved communities and women entrepreneurs, AMU ensures that EV adoption is not limited by credit constraints. I advocate for gender diversity in leadership and support policies that foster green financing. Through initiatives like SEWA, we empower women with EV ownership, enhancing their economic independence. My goal is to make clean mobility financially viable and accelerate India’s transition to a sustainable future.

3. With FAME subsidies and evolving policies, what financial innovations are needed to accelerate EV adoption in India?

While FAME subsidies and evolving policies bolster EV growth, financial innovations are essential for accelerating adoption. Flexible financing models like pay-as-you-go, battery leasing, and revenue-based EMIs can alleviate upfront costs. Expanding credit access for drivers with limited financial history through AI-driven risk assessment and alternative data is vital. AMU addresses these needs by providing tailored loans, battery financing, and faster disbursements. Strengthening public-private collaborations and integrating carbon credits into financing can further enhance affordability, ensuring that EVs become mainstream across all economic segments in India.

4. How do you see technology transforming the EV financing ecosystem in the next five years?

Technology will revolutionize EV financing through innovations like AI-driven credit assessment, blockchain-based smart contracts, and IoT-enabled vehicle tracking. AI will enable risk assessment for unbanked borrowers, thus expanding financial access. Blockchain can streamline loan disbursements and repayments with secure, automated transactions. IoT will improve asset monitoring, boosting lender confidence in EV resale value. AMU is integrating digital lending platforms and telematics to provide seamless financing solutions. Over the next five years, tech-driven innovations will make EV loans faster, smarter, and more accessible, accelerating India’s transition to sustainable mobility.

5. What are the upcoming trends in the EV leasing and financing space that businesses and consumers should be aware of?

EV leasing and financing are evolving with trends like battery-as-a-service (BaaS), subscription-based models, and AI-driven risk assessment. Businesses are increasingly opting for fleet leasing for cost efficiency, while flexible ownership models attract consumers. Green financing, including carbon credit integration, is gaining momentum. Digital lending platforms and telematics-based repayment models are streamlining access to EV credit. AMU is at the forefront of these innovations, offering customized financing, battery loans, and data-driven credit solutions, ensuring affordability and promoting wider EV adoption for both businesses and individual consumers across India.

6. As a leader in this sector, what’s your vision for the future of sustainable mobility in India?

My vision for sustainable mobility in India is an inclusive, electrified ecosystem where EVs are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background. AMU is dedicated to breaking credit barriers, empowering MSMEs, and promoting women’s participation through tailored financing. I envision technology as a key enabler for smart lending, efficient battery management, and carbon-neutral operations. Strengthening partnerships with OEMs, policymakers, and financial institutions will facilitate large-scale EV adoption. By integrating sustainability with financial inclusion, we aim to accelerate India’s transition to a cleaner, greener future.