Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 12 for Rs 32,999

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to start on October 8. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart teased some of the offers on iPhones, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 12. We have already discussed the offers on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus; in this article, we will talk about the iPhone 12, which is at its lowest price since its launch. The iPhone 12 will soon join the ancestors of the Apple ecosystem, but on Flipkart, it is available for under Rs 40,000 with bank offers and exchange bonuses.



How the deal will work



The iPhone 12 will be available at an attractive price of Rs 32,999 during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale, beginning on October 8. Specifically, the base model with 64GB storage will cost Rs 38,999, but with a bank discount of Rs 3,000 and an additional exchange value of Rs 3,000, the effective cost drops to just Rs 32,999.

At this price, the iPhone 12 presents an attractive proposition. However, the base model comes with 64GB of storage, which could be a bit limiting for users in 2023. However, it offers a complete set of features you would expect from a modern flagship smartphone, including 5G support. , IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, impressive performance, an excellent dual camera system capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps in Dolby Vision and runs on the latest iOS 17, with eligibility for at least two more significant updates from iOS.

Should you buy the iPhone 12?

In 2023, thinking about purchasing an iPhone 12 depends on a few things. Consider looking at newer models if you have enough money and want the latest and greatest phone features. But if you're on a tight budget and don't need the latest, the iPhone 12 can still be a good option.

The iPhone 12, while still a solid device, is now two years old and newer models with improved performance, cameras, and software features are available. When comparing the iPhone 12 with the iPhone 13, it is clear that the latter offers several advantages, including a faster A15 Bionic processor, improved camera capabilities with a 12 MP telephoto lens, longer battery life of up to 19 hours for playback video and compatibility with iOS 16 and later.